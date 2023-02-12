‘Uncoupled’ Has Been Revived After Netflix Cancelation

Uncoupled fans will get to see what happens between Michael and Colin after all. While it looked like the series would be done after just one season on Netflix, it will get a new lease on life on a new network. Showtime has opted to pick up the series for its second season. What will happen after that is anyone’s guess, though.

Netflix canceled ‘Ucoupled’ in January

In January 2023, Variety reported that Netflix had canceled Uncoupled after just a single season, despite the first season ending on a massive cliffhanger. The series premiered in July and released just eight episodes before its cancelation. Those eight episodes were packed with plenty of drama, though.

Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson | Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022

The show’s cancelation did come as something of a shock. Darren Star, the show’s co-creator, is known for producing hits. His deep ties to Netflix and the show’s complex characters seemed almost to ensure the show a second season. It wasn’t meant to be. While Netflix did not release a statement outlining why they opted to cancel Uncoupled, it seems like viewer interest was the problem. The series did not perform particularly well in viewership numbers, despite being positively received by people who did watch it.

Showtime has revived the show

As they say, one network’s trash is another network’s treasure. At least, that’s what Showtime is hoping for. Showtime has officially decided to revive Uncoupled. According to Deadline, Showtime decided to pick up Uncoupled after its cancelation as part of a brand new strategy.

Colin and Michael | Netflix © 2022

According to the publication, Showtime has binned several shows to shift focus to their most successful verticals. Uncoupled will join shows like The Chi and The L Word to bulk up the network’s “metro cultures” pillar, one of just a few content avenues it plans to invest in. The network plans to lean into its established franchises, like Dexter, as well.

What is ‘Uncoupled’ about?

Uncoupled follows Michael as he acclimates to life as a single man after his love, Colin, unceremoniously dumps him. While his friends are happy to help him get back in the dating game, Micheal hasn’t a clue what that looks like after almost 20 years as part of a couple. He does start to figure it out, though.

Along with Michael and Colin’s evolving love story, the lives of Michael’s pals are woven expertly into the show’s first eight episodes. We expect that to continue in season 2, as well. We will probably need to wait a while to see how season 2 unfolds, though. While Showtime has officially resurrected the show, no release date has been announced. We will keep you updated as we get more information.