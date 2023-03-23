‘Vanderpump Rules’: Homewrecker Raquel Leviss ‘Loves This New Version’ of Herself

Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s illicit affair recently made headlines, and it was revealed their scandalous relationship had been happening under the noses of their co-stars. Some fans believed editors possibly recut scenes in season 10 to capitalize on the drama unfolding recently with Sandoval and Ariana. However, Andy Cohen and several of the cast members stated that wasn’t the case. While we didn’t believe it was possible for Raquel to look even worse under the light of recent news, she topped herself in the March 22 episode.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ homewrecker Raquel Leviss | Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

James couldn’t resist stirring the pot between Lala and Raquel

Fans watched Lala and Raquel battle it out in the March 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 during a girls’ trip to Las Vegas and Lake Havasu. Raquel made the comment referring to Lala as a “mistress” and left the trip to head back home and hang out with the Toms. The March 22 episode features Sandoval and Ariana hosting a pool party and inviting all of their friends. This includes Lala and Raquel, who are at odds, along with James. During said pool party, James tells Lala that Raquel is telling everyone that she stood up to Lala during the Havasu trip. As things are wont to do, it quickly spirals out of control, and before you know it, Lala and Raquel are exchanging some less-than-friendly words.

Friends of the cast, including former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute, revealed that the affair between Sandoval and Raquel began around the time Ariana’s dog died. Ariana left Vegas early because she had to put her precious pup to sleep. Because the pool party happened after the girls’ trip, we can put two and two together and assume Sandoval and Raquel were already hooking up by the time of the pool party. (Do you feel like you need a board filled with pictures of all the cast members and several hundred feet of string to keep track of all of this? We sure do.)

Raquel says she ‘loves this new version’ of herself in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

For several years, Lala has had it out for Raquel, but this season it appeared that the two were finally making amends. That all fell apart during the girls’ trip to Lake Havasu. However, it appears as though Raquel’s argument with Lala (along with sleeping with one of her good friend’s boyfriends) gave her a little extra pep in her step.

Speaking to the Vanderpump Rules producers in episode 7, Raquel says, “I honestly feel like I’ve leveled up from this girls’ trip because a lot of my motivation in life has been to be liked by other people. So the fact that I’m facing Lala Kent? I’m loving this new version of me.”

Considering everything everyone knows now, we can confidently say that Ariana does not feel the same way.

Midseason trailer for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 promises more Raquel drama

As soon as the Scandoval news made the rounds, producers picked cameras back up to capture new footage relating to the fallout from the affair. Of course, that also means audiences watch the pre-Scandoval episodes with a new lens. Suddenly Raquel’s quest for independence seems much more nefarious than a meek and mild former beauty queen jumping back into the dating pool.

Bravo aired the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 midseason trailer after episode 7, and it shows some explosive scenes involving Ariana, Tom, Raquel, and more. Now that everyone knows Raquel’s crush on Schwartz was likely just a ruse, fans are more than ready to see Sandoval and Raquel sweat in the hot seat.

Check out new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Wednesday nights on Bravo.