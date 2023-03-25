‘Vanderpump Rules’: Katie Maloney ‘Not Opposed’ to Marrying Again, But There’s 1 Thing She’d Do Differently Next Time

In 2022, Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced they were getting a divorce after many years together.

After going through such a public, rollercoaster relationship, some fans wonder if Maloney would ever want to get married again. The reality TV star revealed that she is “not opposed” to marriage, but there is something she would like to do differently next time.

The marriage between ‘Vanderpump Rules’ stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

When Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013, Maloney and Schwartz had already been together. Their relationship became a big part of several storylines on the show, from infidelity rumors to alcohol-fueled fights.

Despite their ups and downs, Maloney and Schwartz decided to get married in 2016. They had a big wedding during season 5. Many cast members attended, and Lisa Vanderpump even officiated the ceremony. However, their marriage was not official on paper until 2019.

Katie Maloney at her wedding to Tom Schwartz | Bravo / Contributor

Then, in early 2022, the couple announced they were divorcing.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Maloney said in a statement on Instagram. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Meanwhile, Schwartz also wrote, “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Maloney later reflected on the divorce on her podcast You’re Gonna Love Me.

“There wasn’t some kind of crazy incident that happened, there wasn’t some crazy fight that resulted in this,” she said. “It was my decision, which was probably the hardest and most painful decision I’ve ever had to make.”

What Katie Maloney would do differently next time she gets married?

Maloney recently appeared on Lala Kent’s Give Them Lala podcast, where she opened up about her thoughts on marriage in the future.

“I’m not opposed to marriage,” she said. “I’m not seeking that out … [but] if somebody’s like, ‘I want to marry you,’ and I love this person, I’d be like, ‘OK, I’m down.'”

However, Maloney shared that she is no longer interested in a big wedding. In fact, she is “fine” with getting married in a courthouse.

Has Katie Maloney dated anyone since her divorce?

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Maloney, 35, reveals she’s dating 25-year-old after Tom Schwartz divorce https://t.co/VTWNmE12mx pic.twitter.com/GzAtzo2UpM — Page Six (@PageSix) October 17, 2022

Since the divorce, Maloney has been linked to various people, including actors Satchel Clendenin and Lukas Gage. However, it does not seem like she is in a serious relationship with anyone.

During season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in February 2023, Maloney revealed (via Bravo TV), “I’ve made out with, like, three people and then done the full deed with, like, two.”

Afterward, when appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Maloney talked about her post-divorce type.

“They’re all young; I like it,” she said. “The young ones are kind of where it’s at.”