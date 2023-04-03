‘Vanderpump Rules’: Oliver Saunders Fiercely Defends Raquel Leviss– ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’

Oliver Saunders, who became a competitive object of affection on Vanderpump Rules, is one of the few people who doesn’t want to light Raquel Leviss on fire, a la Katie Maloney.

Saunders made a brief, but impactful appearance on Vanderpump Rules when he was the server at Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas restaurant location. Saunders, whose mother is actor Garcelle Beauvais from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, was on Lala Kent’s radar when he served the table of women on a girls’ trip.

But, Leviss also expressed her attraction for Saunders. And he ultimately took her, and not Kent, out on the dance floor where they shared many passionate kisses.

In light of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, Saunders said people need to stop the hard-core judging. Last month, news broke that Leviss had a several month-long affair with Tom Sandoval, who had been in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Adding to the mess, was the fact that Madix was a close friend and often a supporter of Leviss. And many fans have expressed nonstop outrage over the situation.

Oliver Saunders thinks it is ‘crazy’ that people want to ‘crucify’ Raquel Leviss from ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Saunders and Leviss may have kissed that night, but he admitted he isn’t close friends with her.

“So from all of our encounters, which weren’t many, she seemed like a sweetheart to me,” he said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“I mean, she’s 20 years old, a beautiful girl on a TV show,” he added. Leviss is actually 28 years old. “I guess it wasn’t the right thing to do to one of her friends. It’s not the right thing to do to somebody. But she’s living her life. Everybody makes mistakes.”

“It’s crazy that so many people wanna try to crucify her for this or say this about her. And as if they’ve never made a mistake. Or they’ve never made the wrong choice before. It’s a human thing,” he said.

Adding, “Yes, she shouldn’t have been hooking up with her friend’s dude. You know what I mean? But like I said, we all make mistakes.”

Oliver and his family have first-hand experience with online bullies

Saunders has first-hand experience with fans weighing in on his and his family’s personal life. Last season of RHOBH his younger brother encountered extreme cyberbullying when his mother feuded with Lisa Rinna. Saunders said what you see on TV or reported in the press isn’t always the full story.

“So I don’t think that you could really judge somebody’s whole character by just one action that’s happened,” he explained. “And unfortunately, there’s pros and cons to everything. Like reality TV where your life is exposed. And because you put yourself in this certain light, you are able to get comments from other people and opinions on stuff like that.”

“So I guess it is just a part of it. But, it rubs me the wrong way how many people I feel like are so quick to judge or say negative things about somebody without really genuinely knowing the person,” Saunders added.

‘Give her a break,’ Oliver says about Raquel on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

He also noted how some fans take their comments to the extreme because they feel as though they know the reality TV star.

“Then on the other hand, it’s crazy because I feel like when sometimes when you sort of do watch somebody on a TV show for 10 years, I’m sure that you do feel like you have somewhat of a connection with this person,” he said.

“So it’s, it’s crazy. But you gotta give her a break. It’s a mistake,” Saunders concluded. “And we all make mistakes and we just gotta roll on, you know? So that’s my two cents.”