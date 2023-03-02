‘Vanderpump Rules’: Stassi Schroeder Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby #2 

Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Stassi Schroeder just announced she is pregnant with her second baby. Here’s how the Bravo star shared the news and how she felt about keeping the secret for so long.

Stassi Schroeder | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Stassi Schroeder was pregnant with her first baby amid her firing scandal

The news of Schroeder’s first pregnancy was leaked amid her June 2020 departure from the popular reality TV show Vanderpump Rules. She had been a cast member since the series’ first episode and was fired for reporting fellow cast member Faith Stowers to the police for a crime she did not commit. Schroeder also had a history of racially insensitive comments and insensitive remarks about the MeToo movement.

Schroeder became engaged to Beau Clark, who proposed on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, in July 2019. The couple married in a small, private ceremony amid global lockdowns due to the pandemic in September 2020. Their first baby, a daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose, was born in January 2021. In May 2022, Schroeder and Clark had a second wedding in Rome, Italy.

Stassi Schroeder revealed she is pregnant with her second baby

In a March 1 Instagram post, Schroeder announced she is pregnant with her second baby.

The Straight Up With Stassi podcaster shared a photo of her two-year-old daughter snuggling with her on a couch, each with one hand on Schroeder’s baby bump. “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already,” she captioned the image.

Her former castmates quickly flooded the comments section of Schroeder’s post revealing she is pregnant. Kate Maloney posted three red heart emojis and said, “I’m so happy!!!!”

Raquel Leviss wrote, “Congratulations!!!! [pink heart emoji, sparkle emoji]” and Scheana Shay commented, “Congratulations!!!!!!! [three red heart emojis].”

And Schroeder’s husband Clark wrote, “Hartford in deep deep thought about her new bestie [crying laughing emoji].”

The former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star said she wanted her second pregnancy ‘so, so badly’

In a March 1 Instagram Story (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours), Schroeder explained how difficult it was to keep the secret that she was pregnant with baby number two.

“I feel so free now that this pregnancy is out there,” she said. “I hate having secrets. It gives me anxiety, it stresses me out, it’s just like not the vibe whatsoever. And I feel like I’ve just been hiding for months, like there’s so many of my friends and family members who I haven’t spoken to or seen because I just had, like, I don’t know, PTSD from when I was pregnant with Hartford and my pregnancy was leaked and I didn’t have a say in any of that s***.”

She added, “So I’ve been keeping this so, so private and as under wraps as possible, and now it’s finally out there, I feel free. I’m just really f***ing excited! I wanted this so, so badly.”