A video has been making the rounds that shows some pretty odd reactions from several members of the royal family the day King Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles.

When it was announced that then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were engaged to be married, much of the public wasn’t totally on board with the idea, and neither was Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch had to make a decision about whether she was even going to attend her son’s second marriage.

As the head of the Church of England, the queen ultimately decided that it was not appropriate for her to be present at the civil wedding of two people who had been divorced. She did, however, attend a religious blessing held at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle along with the other members of the royal family. And now a video from that day is going viral showing the unexpected reactions during the ceremony from Queen Elizabeth and others in attendence.

Viral clip of other royals’ reactions during the ceremony

On April 9, 2005, King Charles and Camilla’s civil wedding was held at The Guildhall, Windsor. Following that was the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing at St. George’s Chapel.

Now-King Charles and Camilla attend the Service of Prayer and Dedication blessing their marriage at Windsor Castle | ROTA/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

A video recently uploaded to TikTok shows the reactions from members of the royal family inside the chapel during the religious ceremony. The 31-second clip features Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, none of whom appear too thrilled about what they were witnessing. Before the video ends, it cuts to the bride and groom, who don’t look overjoyed either.

The clip has racked up hundreds of thousands of views with more than 20,000 likes, and over 100 comments.

Why some royals didn’t look happy

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry claimed that both he and his brother, Prince William, begged their father not to marry Camilla. If true, then that could explain why William and Harry didn’t look pleased inside the chapel that day. But what’s with the reactions from other family members? Some commenters shared their ideas about why no one looked too happy.

A few agreed that Queen Elizabeth’s mom, the Queen Mother, disliked Camilla so the couple could not marry until after her death.

“It’s because when the queen’s mother died they got married 3 years later bc maybe they knew she would get mad,” one person wrote, while another added: “She knew all along. She didn’t want them to marry & before death said she should be queen consort.” And a third chimed in posting: “If [the Queen Mother] was still around today most of the rubbish within the royal family would not have happened.”

Then-Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Queen Elizabeth II, leave the Service of Prayer and Dedication | ROTA-Pool/Getty Images

Others talked about Queen Elizabeth’s choice to wear white opining that she did that just so Camilla could not.

“The queen wearing white so Camilla can’t is amazing,” one user said, while someone else wrote: “She [wore] white so Camilla isn’t allowed to wear white … The queen was fantastic.”

Another fan started a discussion when they posted: “I have no issues with [Charles] marrying Camila it is just that he was still allowed to be the heir and didn’t have to abdicate he should have been removed.”

A response they received read: “I don’t agree with that whole tradition, but yes they softened on it. The queen didn’t attend their actual wedding, they were officially married before. If Diana was still alive today he still wouldn’t be married. [Charles] was allowed because his divorced spouse had died.”