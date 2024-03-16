Check out a video clip comparing Prince Harry's demeanor the day he got married to his expression during another wedding where many think he looked a lot "happier."

They say a wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. It’s a day when people marry their partner and celebrate their love with friends and family. It’s also a day when most brides and grooms usually can’t stop smiling.

But a video going viral shows Prince Harry looking happy and giddy at another royal’s wedding but looking “sad” and “stressed” at his own.

Video shows how happy Harry looked at William and Kate’s wedding compared to his own

Prince Harry was the best man at his brother’s wedding on April 29, 2011, when Prince William married the Princess of Wales (known then as Kate Middleton) at Westminster Abbey.

Seven years later, on May 19, 2018, Harry and former Suits star Meghan Markle said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry standing with his best man Prince William before his royal wedding to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Now, a video shared on TikTok compares the duke’s facial expressions and body language on the day of his siblings’ wedding and the day of his own with footage as both Meghan and Kate walked up the aisle.

The text in the 33-second clip reads: “For me his whole demeanor. He doesn’t look happy at all. He looks sad and stressed. He was happier on W&C’s wedding day than his own!!!”

So far the video has more than 60,000 views with over 1,300 likes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar together in St George’s Chapel | Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The video also garnered dozens of comments with many agreeing that the now-Duke of Sussex did not look as happy the day he married Meghan as he did when William and Kate tied the knot.

“He was happier seeing Princess Catherine walk down the aisle than his own future wife!,” one user wrote while another replied: “Excellent observation.”

A third opined: “He was thrilled at William’s wedding. Harry’s felt like a shotgun wedding.”

And a fourth posted: “After they’ve signed the Register within the Chapel at Windsor Castle, his face! He looked like he’d cry!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a carriage during the procession after getting married at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle | Mark R. Milan/GC Images

To be fair, Prince Harry may have looked that way at his own wedding because he was a bit stressed. He had no reason to feel that way during William’s as there was no pressure on him that day. But standing at the altar on his big day with all that attention on him was different. Of course nerves and normal wedding day jitters may have also played a role in his demeanor as well.

A few users did point that out writing: “Not to take his side but you’d be more nervous at your own wedding” and “His wedding had high stress because of what had gone on leading up.”