Charmaine finally goes into labor in a teaser for the 'Virgin River' Christmas special. Plus, Mel searches for her biological father.

The longest-gestating baby in TV history may be about to make its debut. A teaser for the Virgin River Season 5 Christmas special shows Charmaine going into labor with her twins, suggesting she’s finally about to give birth after announcing her pregnancy way back in season 1.

Charmaine goes into labor in the trailer for the ‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Christmas episodes

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

On Nov. 2, the official Virgin River Instagram account shared a trailer for the Netflix show’s upcoming two-episode Christmas special, which hits the streamer on Nov. 30. The clip features plenty of holiday goodness, including an intensely competitive Christmas tree decorating competition. There’s also a big moment for Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley), who goes into labor with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) by her side.

“Listen to me,” Mel tells the nervous mom-to-be. “You’re going to be fine. Are you ready to do this?”

Charmaine’s pregnancy has been a major storyline since Virgin River debuted in 2019. Her bombshell baby announcement at the end of season 1 shook up Mel and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) fledgling relationship in a major way. Jack was Charmaine’s on-again, off-again boyfriend before he met Mel, and, according to Charmaine, he was the father of her babies. But Charmaine was lying, and in a surprise twist, it turned out the twins’ father was Calvin (David Cubitt), who everyone thought had died in season 4.

Virgin River viewers have long joked about Charmaine’s seemingly never-ending pregnancy. But it seems like the babies finally going to arrive in the upcoming episodes. However, we wouldn’t put it past the show to deliver another of its famous cliffhangers and make us wait to actually meet the babies until season 6.

Mel searches for her father in the ‘Virgin River’ holiday special

(L to R) Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in ‘Virgin River’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Charmaine won’t be the only person with a lot going on in the Virgin River Christmas special. Mel also gets some jaw-dropping news when she learns that the man she thought was her dad isn’t her biological father. Not only that, but her bio dad is a resident of Virgin River. Naturally, that sends Mel on a quest to find out who he is. It sounds like she’ll get an answer in the upcoming episodes.

“We did it. We found my father,” she tells Jack in the teaser.

“He’s still right here, in Virgin River,” Preacher (Colin Lawrence) adds.

The Netflix drama will also address the fall-out from Lizzie’s (Sarah Dugdale) surprise pregnancy announcement as she grapples with the idea of becoming a young mom. Plus, it looks like things might not be over between Brady (Ben Hollingsworth) and Brie (Zibby Allen). The couple broke up in season 5 but the teaser hints at a romantic moment under the mistletoe for the pair.

Amid all the holiday festivities, Preacher will also be dealing with some serious stuff in these episodes thanks to the discovery of Paige’s ex-husband Wes’s body, which he helped hide in season 2.

“This thing is about to blow up,” he says to someone on the phone. Meanwhile, his new girlfriend Kaia (Kandyse McClure) is wondering what’s going on.

“Can you tell me anything?” she asks.

The two-episode Virgin River Season 5 Christmas special releases Nov. 30 on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.