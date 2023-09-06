Welcome back to Virgin River. Season 5 of the Netflix drama premieres Sept. 7, and hopefully, it answers all our questions about what’s next for Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), Jack (Martin Henderson), Brady (Ben Hollingsworth), Brie (Zibby Allen), and the rest of the residents of Virgin River. Season 4 featured plenty of dramatic twists and a few unresolved cliffhangers. Here’s where things stand heading into the show’s two-part fifth season.

Jack is – and isn’t – the father

Virgin River Season 3 ended with Mel’s surprise pregnancy. But she wasn’t sure if she got pregnant from one last round of IVF with her dead husband’s embryos or if she conceived with her new beau, Jack. At first, Jack was hesitant to do paternity testing. He feared that if the baby wasn’t his, he’d feel differently about becoming a father. But eventually, he changed his mind and agreed to do the testing, which revealed he is the biological dad of Mel’s baby. He and Mel also got engaged.

Jack and Mel are on track to become parents. But in a surprise season finale twist, Jack’s pregnant ex Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) dropped a bombshell. She lied when she told Jack he was the father of her unborn twins. The news left Jack reeling and us with a lot of questions. Most importantly, who’s the real father of Charmaine’s babies?

Preacher took down Vince

Virgin River’s fourth season also delivered an answer to the show’s biggest long-running mystery: Who shot Jack in the season 2 finale? Police thought Brady was the culprit, and they arrested him at the end of season 3. But the troubled ex-Marine was totally innocent of that crime. Instead, the shooter was Vince (Steve Bacic), the twin brother of the late Wes (also played by Bacic), Paige’s (Lexa Doig) abusive ex and the father of her son Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Paige had gone on the run after she accidentally killed Wes, but she returned when she learned Vince had taken her son. Preacher tracked down Paige and Vince in a secluded cabin, then knocked out the other man with a log. But it’s not clear if Vince is dead or just unconscious.

Calvin is dead, but there’s a new kingpin in town

Speaking of Brady, there was no shortage of drama with him in season 4. Though Virgin River’s resident bad boy isn’t a murderer, he’s still caught up in the local drug smuggling operation. Calvin (David Cubitt) is out of the picture, but the new boss Melissa Montgomery (Barbara Pollard) – who almost definitely killed Calvin – has taken his place. She told Brady she expects him to continue to help her move the illegal goods through the lumber business. If he doesn’t play along, she’ll hurt his girlfriend Brie.

To make matters even more complicated, Melissa has ties to some legitimate businesses. Her brother Nick is investing in Jack’s new glamping business. While it seems that Nick has no idea about his sister’s illegal dealings, the connection could still be bad news for Jack. Another ominous sign? Someone is watching Melissa. In the season 4 finale, while Jack and Mel were having dinner with Nick and Melissa, photographers outside the restaurant were snapping photos of the foursome.

Brie’s ex resurfaced

‘Virgin River’ Season 4 | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Brady and Brie’s hot-and-heavy romance was still going strong in Virgin River Season 4. But there could be trouble on the horizon for the pair. Not only does Brie know nothing about Brady’s involvement with Calvin and Melissa, but she’s also dealing with some serious baggage from her past. Her ex-boyfriend in Sacramento raped her, as she shared in an emotional conversation with Brady. Then, in the finale, the ex shows up in Virgin River. Like Brie, he’s a lawyer, and he’s pressuring Brie to sign an NDA. Instead, she tells him she’s going to the police and will file charges.

Doc and Hope are struggling with medical issues

Doc (Tim Matheson) and Hope (Annette O’Toole) were both battling serious medical issues in season 4. Hope struggled with the effects of TBI following her car accident and was resistant to the idea she needed help. Meanwhile, Doc has been diagnosed with macular degeneration.

With his eyesight failing, Doc realized he needed someone to take over the Virgin River clinic. After a long search, he hired Dr. Cameron Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) to help out. But the new doc – who was crushing on Mel – might not be staying in town. He and Mel got into a fight after he questioned her decision to marry Jack. The situation was so awkward that he was on the verge of resigning and moving back to San Diego. Instead, Mel – who was already planning her maternity leave – decided to step back from her work so that Cameron could continue working at the clinic. But will that be enough to convince Cameron to stay in Virgin River?

Denny has Huntington’s disease

‘Virgin River ‘Season 4 | Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

In a major season 4 twist, Doc learned that he had a grandson. Denny (Kai Bradbury) is the child of the son Doc never knew he had. Sadly, Doc’s only child died before he could meet his father, but Doc welcomes Denny into his life with open arms. But not everyone is so trusting, and things weren’t looking good when Mel discovered him rifling through Doc’s medical cabinet for pills.

However, Denny’s possibly shady behavior had an innocent, although tragic, explanation. He has Huntington’s disease, a fatal neurological disorder. Denny was keeping his diagnosis a secret from everyone, including his crush Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale). He came clean in the finale but it’s not clear what his illness means for their relationship going forward. But we do know that Lizzie is a free woman after breaking up with Ricky (Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey), who has left town to join the Marines.

Virgin River Season 5 premieres Sept. 7 on Netflix.

