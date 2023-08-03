Royal fans can stay in some of Prince William’s coastal properties for the same price as a budget hotel.

Fancy spending a night in one of Prince William’s coastal properties? Believe it or not, you can rent out one of the Prince of Wales’s properties for a very reasonable price.

Since Prince William took over the Duchy of Cornwall private estate when his father became King, he now owns an extensive collection of land. And some of these properties are available for travelers at a lot cheaper than you’d think.

Prince William | Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William has lowered the cost of staying at one of his coastal properties

Vacationers can stay at one of William’s coastal estates for the same price you’d pay for a room at a budget hotel.

Now that King Charles is on the throne, William is the head of the Duchy of Cornwall private estate. In that capacity, William owns land across 20 counties, mainly in the South West of England. According to Express, experts value these properties at over $1 billion.

The properties in William’s portfolio include farms, woodlands, coastlines, housing developments, and, yes, holiday cottages. Nestled in the picturesque British countryside, these five-star self-catering holiday homes are scattered across various locations. This includes Cornwall, Wales, and the Isles of Scilly.

Most people think these vacation hotspots are well out of their budget. But the best part is that some of them have seen a serious slash in price!

Staying at the Prince of Wales’ rental properties is a lot cheaper than you may think

Consider staying at one of William’s more budget-friendly properties in Staniforth. This spot was a farm building at Restormel Manor until the royals transformed it into a cozy barn.

Here’s the surprising part – a week’s stay will only set you back about $1200, which translates to roughly $44 per individual each night.

This two-bedroom lodging comfortably houses four guests, plus room for a cot. It also offers additional access to the lavish amenities at Restormel Manor, such as the pool, steam room, sauna, tennis court, and games room.

Furthermore, if you plan a trip in November, the rates drop even further to around $785 for a week-long stay or just under $28 per night.

Another wallet-friendly option among Prince William’s estates is Diggery in Lostwithiel. A week-long stay for four people in November costs $824, which averages $29 per guest each night. Plus, you also enjoy access to the same amenities at Restormel Manor.

A closer look at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lavish estates

William and his family have three prominent estates they use throughout the year. Their newest home is Adelaide Cottage, located in Windsor.

The four-bedroom Grade II-listed cottage dates back to 183. The royals renovated it in 2015. The cottage boasts unique features, including a coved ceiling with gilded dolphins and rope ornament reused from the royal yacht Royal George in the main bedroom.

William and Kate Middleton have lived in apartment 1A at Kensington Palace for the past five years. The property is desirable in London and has plenty of space for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Although they live at Adelaide Cottage, they have retained the apartment at Kensington Palace for future use.

William and Kate also have a country estate in Sandringham called Anmer Hall. The 18th-century home has ten bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. William and Kate still frequent the country estate during weekends and holidays.