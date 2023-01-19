Why Watching ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Can Be ‘Nerve-Wracking’ for Star Jenny Marrs

TL;DR:

Jenny Marrs once said she and her co-star/husband, Dave Marrs, don’t get sneak peeks of Fixer to Fabulous before the HGTV show airs.

They watch episodes when fans do, which Jenny Mars confessed can be “nerve-wracking” because they have “no control over how the work will be received.”

Fixer to Fabulous Season 4 premiered in November 2022.

Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs | Justin Ford/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

A new episode of Fixer to Fabulous might be exciting for fans of the HGTV show, but for Jenny Marrs there’s some nervousness thrown in there too. Ahead, why the Fixer to Fabulous star finds watching the show “nerve-wracking” and what she and Dave Marrs have going on in season four.

Jenny and Dave get to see new episodes of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ when they air

Just because they’re the stars of their own HGTV series doesn’t mean the home renovation duo get to see Fixer to Fabulous episodes before they air. As Jenny explained in a Jan. 2021 Instagram post following the show’s season 2 finale, she and Dave have to wait to see new episodes just like fans.

“We watch the episodes live with you all (we don’t get to see them before they air) and it’s kind of like walking down memory lane as we watch,” Jenny wrote.

“All of the long days and fits of laughter and thousands of decisions to be made and fires to put out and sweat equity poured in,” she continued. “It’s all condensed into a 42 minute episode and put out there for the world to see.”

“It’s nerve-wracking because we have no control over how the work will be received,” Jenny explained. “And we aren’t able to explain the nuances behind every decision or the late night’s pouring [sic] over each detail.”

The ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ stars never pitched HGTV on hosting their own show

Bentonville here we come! ? Fixer to Fabulous with Dave & Jenny Marrs (@marrs_jenny) premieres Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 9|8c. ✨ #FixerToFab pic.twitter.com/bVzedB2ElB — HGTV (@hgtv) October 8, 2019

Similar to Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten, the Marrs couple never set out to be in front of the camera. They didn’t audition for HGTV. It was only when someone from the network contacted them about the possibility of making a show did they enter the world of TV.

“This all kind of started actually because someone at HGTV got wind of our really unique here that we live in and said this would be a great place to film a show,” Jenny recalled in a video with Dave on their blog. “And they put feelers out and got our names and approached us.”

“This wasn’t something that we went and looked for,” she continued, saying the “opportunity came to us.” She went on to say they were “definitely skeptical at first.”

So skeptical, in fact, that in Fixer to Fabulous Season 1, Jenny revealed she initially thought an HGTV executive’s email was spam and promptly deleted it (via House Beautiful).

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is in its fourth season with ‘unique projects’

Fixer to Fabulous, which returned with new episodes on Nov. 29, 2022, might be a little different than what fans have previously seen from Jenny and Dave.

“We have a variety of different projects,” Dave teased of season 4 in a Nov. 2022 interview with Showbiz CheatSheet. “We’re working on an old barn that we’re turning into a residential space. We had lake properties, we had a farm property, we did a mercantile.”

“We’re opening a mercantile this year of an old building, a historical building that Jenny and I own,” Dave added. “We’re still building, we’re not quite done yet. We’ve got some really cool projects and the before and afters are incredible and I hope people really like it.”

Fixer to Fabulous airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and discovery+.