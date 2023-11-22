A commentator has said that if Prince Harry tries getting back into the royal fold, his plans will be foiled by family members who think he went "too far."

When Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals they did not go quietly. They began tossing verbal grenades at Harry’s family from afar in interviews, through their Netflix docuseries, and the prince’s memoir Spare.

Now, there are reports that the Duke of Sussex could be trying to maneuver his way back into the royal fold, but at least one expert believes that’s not happening if other members of the Firm can help it.

King Charles and Prince Harry could get ‘back to a good place’ if all the mudslinging stops

Amid reports that Harry would like to return to the U.K. for the holidays days after the duke said he was not invited back for his father’s 75th birthday, royal commentator Russell Myers discussed what his sources have told him about the relations between the monarch and his youngest son.

Now-King Charles and Prince Harry mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli in Turkey | Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images

On a recent episode of Pod Save the King, Myers said: “Certainly there is a feeling in the camp, if there were to be no other bumps in the road, I suppose, and mudslinging, then there is definitely a way back for Harry and his relationship with his father. Because the old verse that has been troped out is that Charles loves his two sons dearly, he doesn’t want to make any distinction, despite anything that has happened.”

Myers then opined that Harry could get back into the royal fold in some capacity if the king truly does want that, but the monarch will need to just let “bygones be bygones.”

He said: “I think that if Harry is going to find a way back into the royal fold, not certainly as a working royal, but just being invited round for a Christmas lunch or birthday parties like we had with the king, it certainly has to start with his father. And it needs for his father to just put his arm around him and perhaps say, ‘Bygones are bygones.”

There are royals who think Harry ‘went too far’ and won’t welcome him back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart Westminster Abbey after 2020 Commonwealth Service with King Charles III and other members of the royal family | PHIL HARRIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The royal expert did acknowledge the fact that there are royals who won’t be as forgiving as the king and aren’t willing to welcome Harry back. That includes his brother Prince William. Many believe that the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex’s relationship is damaged beyond repair and William is still extremely upset over what the Sussexes said about the family.

“But there are definitely members of the family who feel like Harry has gone more than a step too far and perhaps there is no way back for them,” Myers admitted. “But possibly there is an opportunity for Harry, in the next year or so, if he can get a moment in the king’s diary, which is getting busier and busier, to try and be up with his dad and hug it out.”