‘Wednesday’ Actor Percy Hynes White Gets Candid About Jenna Ortega Popularity: ‘I Can’t Escape Her Face’ 

Wednesday actor Percy Hynes White, who plays tortured artist Xavier Thorpe in the Netflix series, opened up about working with Jenna Ortega as her star rises. Here’s what White said about Ortega’s increasing popularity, and whether fans can expect to see more of their on-screen chemistry.

Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega | Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Actor Jenna Ortega has become wildly popular after starring in Netflix TV show ‘Wednesday’

Tim Burton’s Wednesday, a Netflix spinoff of The Addams Family, centers around the adventures of Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) at the fictional Nevermore Academy. Besides a series of mysterious murders, the show also focuses on the love triangle between Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White).

Fans have fallen in love with Ortega for her portrayal of the titular character. Wednesday Addams is far from her first role – the 20-year-old actor has several acting credits under her belt, including portraying Tara Carpenter in Scream, Vada Cavell in The Fallout, and Ellie Alves in You. But fans can’t get enough of the star after seeing her in the Netflix series.

“The hype was real about WEDNESDAY. Jenna Ortega was perfect,” one fan wrote on Twitter. ‘It’s a delight we gobbled up in a *snap snap*.”

“i am obsessed with jenna ortega as wednesday i’ll never accept another version,” another fan tweeted. And on Dec. 29, one fan tweeted, “2022 is almost over and jenna ortega as wednesday addams was the best thing to come out of this year.”

‘Wednesday’ actor Percy Hynes White opened up about the popularity of Jenna Ortega: ‘I can’t escape her face’

Actor Percy Hynes White, who plays brooding artist Xavier Thorpe on Wednesday, opened up about the increasing popularity of Jenna Ortega. He said it has been bizarre watching his friend blossom into a megastar.

While the Netflix series has boosted his own fame, White says his life has stayed relatively normal. “It’s been kinda weird, but also everything’s still normal,” the 21-year-old actor told Hollywire. “I’m having a good time.”

When asked if it was strange coming across headlines about himself and the wildly successful TV show, White said that the weirdest part was seeing his friend Ortega “everywhere.”

“Yeah, it’s kinda weird,” he shared. “It’s more so weird, like, seeing Jenna’s face everywhere, because that’s just like, my friend, and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ Like I can’t escape her face. It’s all over the place.”

Fans can't get over photos from the set of Jenna Ortega's upcoming rom-com with Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes White. https://t.co/Z8qz9hBCpy pic.twitter.com/r1DsLGWv5F — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) December 11, 2022

Fans of the two Netflix stars will see more of their on-screen chemistry in an upcoming romantic drama

Wednesday is rumored to return for season 2, and Jenna Ortega and Percy Hynes White will likely reprise their respective roles as Wednesday Addams and Xavier Thorpe. But there’s another work in progress where fans can watch the two stars’ on-screen chemistry.

“I love working with Jenna,” White told Popternative (via Just Jared Jr.). “The movie I’m doing in Utah right now is with her as well. We have a fun time together.”

Ortega and White are teaming up for the upcoming romantic drama Winter Spring Summer or Fall. Ortega is also an executive producer for the project.

The movie is being described as “Before Sunrise meets The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the story follows two teens (Ortega and Hynes White) on the cusp of adulthood who meet and fall in love over four significant days of the year” (per Deadline).

“We’re excited to be further diversifying MPCA’s robust slate with Winter Spring Summer or Fall,” said producer Brad Krevoy. “Jenna is enormously talented as an actor and producer, and we know both she and Percy will bring heartfelt depth to their roles and that, along with Tiffany [Paulsen]’s experience with character and her vision for this film, will only enhance the brilliant script from Dan [Schoffer].”