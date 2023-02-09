‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Could Explore Who Was the Master of Tyler’s Mother

One of the biggest mysteries still unanswered in Netflix‘s Wednesday revolves around Tyler’s mother, Francois. The series revealed the truth about her backstory and being an outcast and student at Nevermore. More truths are revealed when fans and the characters learn she was a Hyde and passed the gene onto her son Tyler. But as Wednesday Season 2 will dive deeper into Tyler’s story as a Hyde and his real master, the season might also explore Tyler’s mother and her life with her Hyde gene.

Wednesday, Tyler’s mother, and Tyler in ‘Wednesday’ Episode 8 | via Netflix

‘Wednesday’ lightly explored what happened to Tyler’s mother years ago

In the series, fans are initially left in the dark about Tyler’s mother. Fans know his father refuses to talk about her, which angers Tyler. But as Wednesday begins investigating who or what the killer monster is, she learns the truth about Tyler’s mother. After Wednesday kisses Tyler and gets a vision proving he is the Hyde, she gathers the other students to help restrain him.

Wednesday reveals everything, starting with a photo of her mother at Nevermore with the fencing team. The woman to the far left of the photo is Francois, Tyler’s mother. The Wednesday finale explains that Tyler’s mother had postpartum depression, which triggered her Hyde gene. But the series never explains what happened to her afterward.

Thanks to Fester, Wednesday learns a Hyde’s gene needs to be activated through trauma, chemicals, or hypnosis. It leads to inquiries on whether Tyler’s mother’s Hyde gene was activated during her time at Nevermore and who her master was. In an interview with TV Guide, Emma Myers agrees with fans that a Wednesday Season 2 could dive deeper into the mystery of Tyler’s mother.

‘Wednesday’ Season 2 could explore why Hydes were banned from Nevermore and its connection to Tyler’s mother

Emma Myers says she would love to see Wednesday Season 2 flesh out the dark mysteries of the past. “There are so many interesting things they could do with the master of Tyler’s mother. She was fine until, all of a sudden, she wasn’t. Who unlocked the Hyde in her?” explained the actor.

Wednesday suggests Tyler’s mother’s Hyde was activated after giving birth to Tyler. But what if it happened much earlier while at Nevermore? On Reddit, fans find a few plotholes in her story. One fan notices that Tyler’s mother would have been good friends with Morticia and known Weems. Fans may remember that Weems feigns ignorance about Hydes and Tyler’s mother.

“When she’s talking to Wednesday about Hydes before that, she mentioned they were deemed too dangerous and banned from the school 30 years ago, which is when she would have been on the fencing team with Morticia. I think there was an incident with his mom that led to the ban on Hydes,” explained the fan.

There is more to the story. Tyler’s mother’s Hyde gene must have been activated somehow, but for reasons unclear. Having two Hyde parents, she knows what causes the gene to trigger. While reading Faulkner’s diary, a Hyde becomes attached to its liberator. Wednesday Season 2 will undoubtedly have to dive further into the history of Hydes. The finale revealed Tyler transforming in the armored car. With no information about Ms. Thornhill’s location after Wednesday, what if there is another master?

Is the woman at the beginning of ‘Wednesday’ Tyler’s mother?

Wednesday Season 2 will undoubtedly reveal who Wednesday’s stalker is, the new big bad, the link to Hydes, and Tyler’s mother. But a fan on Reddit theories his mother was teased early on and may not be dead.

“If anyone remembers the lady that drops the hiker off at the beginning I feel like she could very easily be his mother if she’s still alive because her facial features are very very strange in a similar sense to a Hyde. It’s a huge stretch but I can’t stop thinking about it,” explained the fan on Reddit.

You know what's scarier than monsters? Feelings. pic.twitter.com/GJyx8AIxbi — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 26, 2022

In the first episode, fans see a pickup truck dropping off a normie hiker near Nevermore. The truck reads, “Martha’s.” The older woman warns the young man to be careful as the trail leads to the school. He claims he has never had a problem with outcasts, and the woman answers, “Yea, they’re just like you and me, until they rip your throat out.”

The woman suddenly looks at him with a glazed-over and terrifying gaze. As the fan described, her eyes are oddly similar to a Hydes. Is the character a red herring, a simple foreshadowing, or much more? Wednesday does not fully reveal if Tyler’s mother died or not.