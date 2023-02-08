‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Emma Myers Wants to See More of Tyler’s Backstory: ‘People Don’t Understand Tyler’

Netflix‘s Wednesday series divided fans over how to feel about Tyler Galpin. The sweet and unassuming local coffee shop barista has everyone swooning. When first meeting Wednesday Addams, he was not driven away by her macabre demeanor. But as the series went on, his truth was revealed. Emma Myers believes Tyler deserves to be given more insight into what led to his dark storyline in Wednesday Season 2.

Tyler is revealed to be the Hyde killing normies in ‘Wednesday’

The brown-eyed Tyler had everyone fooled. He first meets Wednesday at the coffee shop and agrees to help her get out of town. Fans soon begin to see the development of a romance between the two characters and a love triangle with Xavier in Wednesday. Tyler showed promise as a love interest as he accepts Wednesday for who she is, while the normies are afraid of her.

Wednesday also begins to trust him and unknowingly develops her own feelings for him, despite not wanting to admit to it. As Wednesday investigates the series of normie murders, she suspects Xavier and falls deeper into Tyler’s feelings for her. No one suspected the truth about him. The macabre teen learns the monster is a Hyde and needs a master to activate the gene through trauma, chemicals, or hypnoses.

While believing she caught the killer by suspecting Xavier, she admits her feelings to Tyler and has her first kiss. But her psychic reveals the truth. She sees a vision of a naked and bloody Tyler having killed Dr. Kinbott. Tyler is the Hyde, but unlike Wednesday thought, Kinbott is not his master.

With the help of Eugene, she confronts Ms. Thornhill. Wednesday breaks down the events and explains Ms. Thornhill appealed to Tyler and used his mother’s records to elicit a strong bond with him. His mother was an outcast and a Hyde. She used his trauma and the cave in the woods to activate the Hyde gene and become Tyler’s master. Knowing the truth, Tyler reveals his true colors and joy in the murders. In the Wednesday finale, Tyler Hydes-out in the armored truck.

Emma Myers wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to explore Tyler being forced to become a Hyde

Emma Myers plays the leading role of Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s roommate in the Netflix series. In an interview with TV Guide, she discusses fan responses. For Wednesday Season 2, a fan explains they want to see more of the internal battle between Tyler’s normie self and his monstrous Hyde.

Myers agrees and said Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, would also like to see that storyline in Wednesday Season 2. “People don’t understand Tyler and that he was kinda forced to do the things that he did. And I would love to see him fighting with himself,” explained Myers.

Before Ms.Thornhill’s involvement, Tyler lived a normal life. By all accounts, he was an average teen working at the coffee shop and dealing with his broken relationship with his father. Tyler was also dealing with the loss of his mother. If his Hyde was never activated, he would have gone on in life. He would have never known and believed his mother was bipolar.

In the end, Tyler was manipulated beyond his control. His supposed master used him for her larger scheme of killing all the outcasts.

What is next for Tyler in ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

Tyler is taken prisoner in a straight jacket in the series finale. Everyone, even Wednesday, believes that the worst is over. But there is more to the mystery. Wednesday never revealed what happened to Ms. Thornhill after Wednesday knocked her out. In the armored car, Tyler’s Hyde activated. Factor in the stalker messages Wednesday received, which means there is a bigger bad.

Fans can only assume Tyler finds a way to break free using his Hyde strength and flees into hiding. But the question remains, who is his master? And did Tyler know it was not only Ms. Thornhill? With the possibility of Tyler being a threat again in Wednesday Season 2 with a new villain.

Hunter Doohan showed up to the Wednesday set this day and said, “here comes some A-C-T-I-N-G." pic.twitter.com/5Jy95CFALq — Netflix (@netflix) December 15, 2022

According to ET Online, Doohan has the same hope for Tyler as Myers for Wednesday Season 2. “I’m really excited, because now that Tyler’s secret is out of the bag, I’m excited for season 2 to kind of explore him fighting between the monster and the real version of him,” said Doohan. “And also, he doesn’t have his master, Christina Ricci, anymore, so what’s he gonna be like? I don’t know.”