TLC’s Welcome to Plathville Season 5 shows Olivia Plath’s complex relationship with Kim Plath. Olivia and Kim have had troubles for years, and it doesn’t look like they’ll move past their differences anytime soon. During an interview, Olivia’s sister, Lydia Meggs, says her mother “hated” Kim. Here’s what she shared.

Olivia Plath’s sister, Lydia Meggs, says her and Olivia’s mother ‘hated’ Kim Plath

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 shows the problematic relationship between Olivia and Kim Plath. When the show first aired in 2019, Ethan and Olivia recently married in 2018. And fans knew that Kim and Barry Plath didn’t necessarily approve of Olivia for Ethan.

As for Olivia’s side of the family, she has eight siblings — Micah, Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen Meggs. Olivia’s talked about her family on the show, stating she believes she grew up in a “cult-like environment.”

“I’m looking around me and thinking, ‘All of these people have the exact same lives, and they all believe the exact same thing,’” Olivia said in an episode of the series when speaking about her childhood. “I wanted to express myself differently.”

Lydia Meggs spoke to Realiteasquad in October 2022 about growing up in her family alongside Olivia. While the Meggs and the Plaths were both heavily involved in their religious beliefs, she explained how her mother, Karen Meggs, couldn’t stand Kim Plath.

“When we met the Plaths, our families were very different,” the 23-year-old shared. “My mom and Kim never got along. They absolutely hated each other.”

Lydia explained how the Plaths and the Meggs grew up with IBLP’s homeschool curriculum, the Advanced Institute, which typically teaches that the father leads the household. But, in Lydia’s experience, it was the mother who ruled the household. “My mom and Kim never got along, so it was definitely weird,” she continued. “… It’s weird seeing the Plaths on TV because I know them. Not anymore; they’ve changed a ton. My childhood was pretty similar.”

Olivia and Kim Plath’s fraught relationship is displayed in ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 shows Olivia and Kim Plath’s relationship. The mother and daughter-in-law have had difficulties for years, and they became worse after Olivia accused Kim of using Ethan Plath’s credit card. While Moriah Plath had a close relationship with Olivia and even lived with Olivia and Ethan, she revealed in the season 5 premiere that she moved out because of Olivia and Ethan’s difficulties with Kim.

“I don’t know how this is gonna play out,” Moriah said. “But I do know when it comes to Olivia, I don’t feel even guilty at all for just saying, ‘Hey look. You were my best friend for a while, I love you, I wish you the best, but I don’t wanna be a part of it anymore.’ It’s sad, it’s really, really sad, especially because I know that by me ending my relationship with Olivia, I probably won’t have a relationship with Ethan for a while. But this is what I needed.”

“I have had to choose,” Moriah added while speaking to her parents about Olivia. “And I choose my family.”

Welcome to Plathville Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

