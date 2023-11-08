Ethan Plath wanted to have kids, just not with her, Olivia Plath confessed in the Nov. 7 episode of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville.'

Olivia and Ethan Plath’s marriage is over. The stars of TLC’s Welcome to Plathville recently announced that they were going their separate ways after five years as husband and wife. What led to the breakup? There were multiple factors, including differences over whether they should have kids together, Olivia says.

The ‘Welcome to Plathville’ star’s ideas about marriage have changed

Olivia, 25, opened up about the state of her marriage to Ethan in the Nov. 7 episode of Welcome to Plathville. In a chat with her friend Maija, she shared how her ideas about marriage had changed since she wed Ethan.

At their wedding, Olivia vowed “to love and obey and follow” her husband. But as she’s grown older and started to reassess the conservative Christian belief system in which she was raised, she’s realized that she no longer believes in those vows.

“I grew up believing marriage vows were sacred above all things. I’ve started to question that recently,” she said. Now, she believes she should “have equality in a relationship.”

“The health and happiness of the two individuals is the most important,” she added.

Olivia Plath says Ethan Plath didn’t want to have kids with her

As Olivia has begun to rethink her ideas about marriage, she’s discovered that she and Ethan are not on the same page regarding some major life issues, including whether they should start a family.

“I think the biggest question that’s come up lately is kids. Do we have kids or not?” she said. “Coming from the world I grew up in, I don’t take having a kid lightly. I’m one of 10 kids. That was more than my parents could take care of.”

As for Ethan, he knew he wanted children. But he wasn’t sure he wanted to have kids with his wife.

“He actually doesn’t want kids with me. He wants kids, but not with me,” Olivia said. “His position is, he doesn’t want a kid that’s like me. He doesn’t want a kid that thinks what I think politically or socially.”

Olivia didn’t elaborate on her specific differences with Ethan. But it seems likely that Olivia has become more politically and socially liberal over the years while Ethan has remained more conservative.

Ethan has long had doubts about starting a family with Olivia, she revealed. Now, she’s beginning to think that his reluctance is a sign that her marriage might be beyond repair.

“I want a relationship where someone says, ‘God, you’re going to be a great mom,’” she said.

Ethan says he and Olivia disagree on some ‘really fundamental things’

Ethan Plath, Olivia Plath | TLC via YouTube

Later in the episode, Ethan, 25, confessed that the tension between him and Olivia has been weighing on his mind as well.

“Me and Olivia were very much on the same page when we got married,” he said. “And we are not any longer on some really fundamental things that matter when you’re choosing a partner and spouse to live the rest of your life with and have a family with.”

The Welcome to Plathville star wasn’t sure he and his wife would be able to find common ground.

“My fear is there is a very high probability that our differences are unresolvable just because we see and believe very different things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olivia was beginning to accept that ending her marriage to Ethan might be best for both of them.

“How do you best love someone?” Olivia wondered. “Sometimes it is by letting them walk out of your life.”

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

