Wendy Williams already saw the red flags on her ex-husband Kevin Hunter. She spent years mulling over severing her relationship with him. But when she finally did, Williams knew what was about to happen to her, and tried taking steps to avoid it.

Wendy Williams knew she’d relapse after break-up with Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Williams had a long marriage with Hunter that lasted from 1999 to 2020. During that time period, there were always signs of Hunter’s infidelities, and Williams considered divorcing Hunter early because of it. But the talk show host was too devoted to her family to go through with her plans. Her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was a big reason for her to keep the family together.

The straw seemed to finally break for Williams when it was revealed that Hunter was having a child with another woman. In an interview with The New York Times, Williams considered herself a very tolerant person. But she couldn’t handle her husband fathering another woman’s child.

“I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened,” she said.

The divorce, however, took a huge toll on Williams, and she found herself going to a sober home because of it. She’d dealt with well-documented alcohol and drug addiction issues throughout her life. She knew that if she didn’t make a quick change, she’d end up relapsing.

“Cocaine has been off my map for years I don’t take pills,” Williams said. “I wasn’t doing anything off the wagon. When you see your husband’s mistress with a burgeoning belly and you’re a blabbermouth on TV with a successful show, you know what’s about to happen. I needed to go someplace quiet. When you go to a sober house, it’s like being in jail. I needed to not be interrupted by anyone.”

Kevin Hunter took the credit for the success of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

Hunter was not only Williams’ husband, but also her business partner. He became an executive producer for the successful Wendy Williams Show, which he helped launch. After Hunter and Williams parted ways, Hunter was fired from the talk show just days after the divorce. Hunter would then sue the show and its production company, believing he was wrongfully terminated.

The U.S. Sun reported that Hunter won the lawsuit, and was given $10 million after the trial. Hunter also considered himself an important piece of The Wendy Williams Show. Without his influence, he felt that there was a dip in quality.

“It’s clear to say that after I left, the show tumbled hard,” Hunter said to The WestSide Gazette. “My intellectual property of the creation of The Wendy Williams Show and how it had to come across was key. They would not have experienced the success they had without me. Wendy brought in 1.3 to 1.8 Million viewers daily. Once I was gone the people around her had her looking crazy sitting on that screen.”

Hunter felt that Williams’ remaining team couldn’t truly support her or the show the way that he could. He asserted that he might’ve put in extra work than his ex-wife to keep her show in top shape.

“When I was around Wendy’s day ended when she left that building but mine didn’t. There was always something that needed to be done or a call that needed to be took. I was the common denominator in every department, including decor, wardrobe and guest,” he said.

Why Wendy Williams didn’t want anyone bad-mouthing Kevin Hunter

Despite Hunter’s numerous infidelities, Williams confided that she still had a lot of love for her ex-husband. Although she was guilty of bad-mouthing him, she shared that she did so privately. She wouldn’t tolerate anyone else disrespecting him.

“People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t. It bothers me that people say — it bothers me that people say, ‘Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together.’ That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror,” she said.