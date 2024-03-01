Former talk show host Wendy Williams had some strong words for her ex-husband Kevin Hunter when discussing their marriage and his affair.

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter were married for almost 22 years. During that time, Williams became wildly popular on radio and as the host of The Wendy Williams Show. But she admits that the more successful she grew, the more of a “jerk” her then-husband became.

Wendy Williams claims success changed Kevin Hunter

In 2021, Wendy Williams appeared on The Jess Cagle Show to promote her documentary Wendy Williams: What a Mess. She discussed her relationship with Kevin Hunter, whom she married in 1997 and divorced in 2020. The couple were together for 25 years, including time spent together before marriage.

Williams and Hunter met at a skating rink in 1994. He owned a beauty parlor, and Williams was a successful radio DJ in New York City.

Together, they launched The Wendy Williams Show in 2008. He served as one of the show’s executive producers, although he had no industry experience.

But their marriage had many ups and downs. Williams said many of their issues had to do with reports of Hunter’s repeated infidelities.

However, Williams said as her fame grew, Hunter changed. She told Cagle, “The more successful I got and he got, and we believed in each other, the more of a jerk he became. He used his good credit to purchase property that he chose to wine and dine his extramarital affairs.”

Kevin Hunter fathered a child outside of his marriage to Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams knew about Kevin Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Hunter’s extramarital affair reportedly went on for 15 years during his marriage to Williams.

During that time, Hunter fathered a child not only with Williams but also with Hudson. Williams told Cagle, “I’ve known that Kevin was a serial cheat.”

“The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bed rest. I plotted to divorce Kevin, and I sacrificed a lot of myself to come out successful on the other side. It all worked.”

Although she knew about Hunter’s affair, Williams chose to stay with him to give a family structure to their only son, Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Essence reported Williams had no regrets about her decision at that time. “Every year, the talk show would get bigger and better, and my husband would get meaner to the world. I didn’t like who I was seeing,” she said.

“I didn’t know whether the staff here thought I was an abused woman or what they thought because I would finish doing the show and go home. I had to do those things to get my son out of the house and off to college.”

Wendy Williams learned of Kevin Hunter’s affair and forgave him

In a 2013 interview with VladTV, Wendy Williams discussed the moment she found out Kevin Hunter was reportedly cheating on her. “A late-night telephone call and some clandestine whispering. I heard what I heard, and I said, ‘This is how it’s going down.'”

She continued that the crack in their union made their marriage stronger. “No, I’m not back to the girl I was before him because when you get stung like that, you never go back to who you were—only a fool does. But I love him, and he loves me, and we addressed it head-on.”

“If you told me when I was 25 or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would’ve been like, ‘you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me.'”

Williams concluded, “But I did, and I don’t regret it. I do think it’s a double standard with cheating.”

“I think that you men are just sometimes so neanderthal that you could never put up with your woman cheating. But women have got to deal with that fact, many of us, at some point in our lives.”

Lifetime chronicled Wendy Williams current health in the docuseries, Where Is Wendy Williams? Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, lymphedema, primary progressive aphasia, and frontotemporal dementia.