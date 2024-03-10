Wendy Williams recently gave fans a little insight into her emotional and financial challenges in her lifetime documentary. But before she became overwhelmed with the spotlight, she had big plans for her future.

Wendy Williams’ unrealized media empire would’ve included reality shows and lifetime movies

Wendy Williams | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Even at the peak of her fame, Williams was always looking ahead. The popular radio host made a seamless transition into television, where she achieved more success on The Wendy Williams Show. But back then, Williams knew that her show wouldn’t last forever. And she was already making plans for her post-Wendy Williams Show career. In an interview with Edge, Williams hinted at doing more behind-the-scenes work.

“I do have a date when I want this show to end if—God willing—it doesn’t get canceled,” Williams said. “Listen, we’ve been renewed to 2017. I’ll need a few more years after that. I knew that when I signed up for this show, and I had the conversation with my husband. I told him that I don’t want to do this forever—and we hadn’t even gotten started at that point. I treasure my privacy. I treasure having a life. The best part about my job is actually doing my job. Maybe the worst part about it is taking pictures and doing autographs—the stuff that regular people would consider fabulous is really not.”

According to Williams, her growing media empire would’ve secured jobs for even her family.

“Right now, I’m taking steps to set things up to earn a living after The Wendy Williams Show, but behind the scenes as opposed to in front of the cameras,” she added. “It’s a situation where my husband will take the reins, and my son will have a built-in opportunity to work in the family business. The Wendy Williams Production Company will create everything from reality TV to Lifetime movies to docu-series. That’s what I want next. I also want to establish a platform where I can do more public speaking—from keynote addresses to charity events to PSAs.”

Williams hoped that with more freedom, she could’ve used her influence to make a true difference.

“I want to get out and be able to do things that I don’t really have the time to do now, things that would be helping to make the world a better place,” she said.

Wendy Williams would still like to return to TV

After The Wendy Williams Show ended, Williams took a long hiatus from the spotlight. Her documentary Where Is Wendy Williams showed that the TV show host has been having a difficult time coping, dealing with substance abuse and financial hardship. Williams confided to the world that she was broke, and it was suspected that people from her own team might’ve stolen her money.

Recently, it’s been revealed that Williams might’ve developed aphasia and frontotemporal dementia because of her substance abuse. Despite all of these challenges, Williams’ family asserted she’s getting the necessary treatment. And she still hopes to return to TV one day.

“I know in talking with her, she does hope to resume a career,” her niece Alex told Good Morning America. “And my hope to her is that she does whatever she wants to do that makes her happy. And that stays in the bounds of keeping her healthy.”

Wendy Williams liked nothing about the end of her show

Due to Williams’ inability to deal with her issues at the time, producers felt it was time to pull the plug on The Wendy Williams Show. The show’s finale was hosted by familiar Wendy Williams guest Sherri Shepherd. In an interview with New York Post, Williams confided that she watched the show’s end with disdain.

“There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] Wendy Williams Show,” Williams said.

She asserted that she would’ve done the show if it was up to her. But producers behind the scenes didn’t think that was a good idea at the time.

“I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, ‘Eek,'” she added.