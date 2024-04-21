Rumors that Andy Cohen is set to leave Bravo amid serious misconduct allegations are untrue. While Cohen’s job at Bravo appears safe for now, the accusations against him are stacking up. We’ve collected the most recent allegations against the Bravo executive.

What are the allegations against Andy Cohen?

While Bravo insists Andy Cohen is not getting ready to exit the network, fans are still torn over the allegations against him. Things kicked off in February 2024 when Brandi Glanville came forward to accuse Andy Cohen of sexual harassment. According to Variety, Glanville’s lawyers have requested an apology from Cohen. In a letter obtained by the publication, Glanville said Cohen sexually harassed her during a phone call in which he told her he intended to have sex with an unnamed Bravo employee but that he would be thinking of her. Cohen has insisted it was a “joke” and that Glanville was “in” on it.

Andy Cohen and Brandi Glanville, | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

The following month, Leah McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen and Bravo, alleging the network fostered a toxic and hostile work environment. In McSweeney’s filing, she claims Cohen regularly did drugs with Bravo talent and gave preferential treatment to those who partook. She insists her time on The Real Housewives of New York City was littered with discriminatory acts. According to Vox, Cohen’s camp responded to the filing, claiming McSweeney’s filing is false and inflammatory.

Leah McSweeney | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Glanville was involved in a sexual harassment incident of her own. She appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for several seasons as a friend, guest, and main cast member. She also signed on forThe Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. McSweeney first appeared on The Real Housewives of New York City in 2020. McSweeney was dropped when the series was revamped. She appeared for two seasons. McSweeney also appeared on Ultimate Girls Trip.

Kathy Griffin claimed Andy Cohen offered her drugs years ago

While the allegations against Andy Cohen seem new, there have been murmurs of inappropriate behavior years earlier. Before McSweeney and Glanville accused Cohen of inappropriate workplace behavior, Kathy Griffin attempted to blow the whistle on the Bravo executive.

According to The Wrap, Griffin opened up about unprofessional behavior when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In a 2017 Tweet, Griffin said Cohen offered her cocaine on two different occasions. During both incidents, Griffin said she was appearing as a guest on Cohen’s show. In the resurfaced video, Griffin said she initially thought Cohen was joking but realized after the second offer that he was not. Griffin says she did not partake, nor did she say that Cohen produced drugs in her presence.

When did Andy Cohen join the Bravo team?

Andy Cohen first took a job at Bravo in 2004. He initially joined the network as Vice President of Original Programming and Development. Cohen helped develop the The Real Housewives franchise. Cohen’s contributions to the network led to more opportunities, eventually leading to his show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and further involvement in programming decisions and the development of new shows.

Andy Cohen | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Before joining Bravo, Cohen worked as a producer for CBS. Cohen also tried his hand at acting. He appeared in Sex and the City in two episodes and has appeared as himself in several other projects.