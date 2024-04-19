A new report from In Touch claims that Andy Cohen is considering leaving Bravo, but the network says there's no truth to the rumors.

A Bravo without Andy Cohen? It’s hard to imagine, but according to a recent report, the Watch What Happens Live host is considering leaving the network that he helped make famous. But is there any truth to the rumor that Cohen is preparing an exit?

Source claims Andy Cohen is considering leaving Bravo amid ‘fallout’ from scandals

Rumors that the creator of the Real Housewives franchise is getting ready to cut ties with Bravo surfaced in an April 18 report from In Touch.

“Negotiations for Cohen’s departure package are underway as he grapples with the fallout from mounting accusations by his stars,” an unnamed source told the tabloid.

Those accusations include a lawsuit filed in February by Leah McSweeney of The Real Housewives of New York City against Cohen and Bravo. McSweeney claims that she was harassed and discriminated against because of her mental health and alcohol use disorders. She also said that Cohen did cocaine with various Bravo stars, and that those who participated received a favorable edit on their shows. Cohen has denied McSweeney’s allegations.

Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has accused Cohen of sexually harassing her. In response to Glanville, he said the sexual comments he made in a video he sent her were “meant in jest” and that she was in on the joke. However, he admitted they were still inappropriate.

Meanwhile, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Bethenny Frankel has been speaking out about poor working conditions in reality TV in general, and specifically at Bravo. The network is “a polluted environment profiting from women’s mistakes and misery and a network that abuses them nightly with games and questions designed to ruin their lives while making the masters of this universe rich and famous,” she wrote in an October 2023 Instagram post.

Andy Cohen isn’t going anywhere, Bravo says

Bravo denies the report that Cohen is preparing to part ways with the channel.

“There is absolutely no truth to this story in that tabloid, obviously made up by a source who is not credible,” a Bravo spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. And in a statement to Deadline, the network said that In Touch’s source “obviously has no clue about the situation.”

If Cohen were to leave Bravo, it would be a major shakeup for the cable network. He previously served as one of the network’s executives and is an executive producer on The Real Housewives shows, as well as hosting the network’s popular late-night show, which features frequent appearances by Bravo stars, and various reunion specials.

In the past, Cohen has made it clear how much he enjoys his work at Bravo. When a paparazzi caught up with him last summer and asked about his comments on how hosting Wheel of Fortune would be his “dream job,” Cohen made it clear he had plenty on his plate.

“I have eight jobs, including the best job on television at Bravo,” he said in the video shared on TikTok. “So, I’m booked and blessed.”

