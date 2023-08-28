Lucas has plans for his and Elizabeth's future together, but is it what she really wants? Plus, Bill makes a deal with Madeline in the latest episode of 'When Calls the Heart.'

When it comes to big romantic gestures, Lucas Bouchard is a pro. But he doesn’t need to pull out all the stops in order to impress his fiancée Elizabeth, as she gently reminds him in the latest episode of When Calls the Heart Season 10, “Life Is But a Dream.” Plus, Rosemary and Lee confront the realities of parenthood and Bill makes a decision that could lead to a deeper relationship with Madeline.

Rosemary and Lee adjust to life as parents

Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) has had her baby. Now, she and Lee (Kavan Smith) are adjusting to life as parents. Their little one is three weeks old (and she still doesn’t have a name!) and the couple’s life is a constant cycle of diapers, feedings, and naps. They’re exhausted and the house is a mess, so when Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Molly (Johannah Newmarch), Florence (Loretta Walsh), and Minnie (Natasha Burnett) pop by for a visit, they panic slightly.

Even though Rosemary and Lee are overwhelmed, they’re reluctant to accept help from their friends. When Elizabeth offers to watch her goddaughter so the new mom and dad can get a break, Rosemary somehow turns things around so that she’s babysitting little Jack on Elizabeth and Lucas’s (Chris McNally) date night.

Eventually, Elizabeth puts her foot down. “You need to take some time for yourself,” she says. “It’s important for both you and the baby.”

Rosemary finally relents, giving Elizabeth a chance to pamper her friend (i.e., clean her house and make her dinner). “I had felt … we wouldn’t be good parents if we asked for help,” she later admits. “You too have shown us it’s more than alright to ask for help.”

Lucas wants to build a castle for Elizabeth

While Elizabeth and Lucas haven’t yet set a wedding date (at least as far as we know), that doesn’t mean that he isn’t making plans for their future together. Over a game of cards with Bill (Jack Wagner) and Mike (Ben Rosenbaum) he reveals he’s planning on building his new wife a house, which will have “the newest and most innovative features” – and which will be located on the other side of town from where she currently lives.

“Does she want that?” a skeptical Bill asks.

“That’s asking for trouble,” Mike adds when he learns the house is a surprise.

Fortunately, Lucas takes his friends’ advice and shares his plans with Elizabeth. At first, she seems charmed by the idea. But after some reflection (and that dinner with Rosemary and Lee), she realizes it’s not what she really wants.

“I don’t want a castle,” she says. “I don’t want a house on a hill. Being here is where I feel happy.” She wants to stay close to Rosemary and her other friends, and she’s not willing to say goodbye to the home where she made so many memories.

Lucas accepts Elizabeth’s choice with grace. But is he a little disappointed? He wants to give his future wife the best, of course. But perhaps he also wants them to start their life together in a home of their own, not the one she shared with her late husband?

Bill makes a deal with Madeline

Madeline St. John (Stefanie Von Pfetten) has been pressing Bill to sell her the town’s land. But even though they’ve become friends since she arrived in town–they even eat breakfast together every morning at the cafe–he’s been firm in telling her that the property is not for sale.

Madeline admits that she’d settle for another piece of land, provided it has a stream. That sends Bill into something of a tizzy. He owns some property that would suit her, which he’s been trying to unload for years. But is he really ready to sell, especially to a relative stranger?

Meanwhile, Madeline is under increasing pressure to wrap up her business in Hope Valley. After another tense telephone conversation, she decides to leave town, much to Bill’s surprise. It turns out her late husband’s lawyers have ordered her to make a decision about his assets. And as for that stream she was so insistent about? Well, she wants it for her son, who has fond memories of fly-fishing with his dad.

Once he realizes Madeline is serious about moving on, Bill relents. He offers to sell her his land, and she agrees. They seal the deal with a handshake. Guess we can look forward to more flirty breakfasts!

Elsewhere in this episode of When Calls the Heart Season 10:

Parenting a teenager has Nathan (Kevin McGarry) a little overwhelmed, but his camping trip with Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller), along with her bestie Angela (Vienna Leacock) and Angela’s dad Joseph (Viv Leacock) is a resounding success.

We haven’t seen a lot of Mei (Amanda Wong) so far this season, but she gets a nice moment in this episode when she opens up to Fiona (Kayla Wallace) about growing up as the daughter of an immigrant and her efforts to get in touch with her roots by reading her grandmother’s diaries. Fingers crossed her new line of beauty treatments inspired by her grandmother’s recipes are a success.

Gowen’s (Martin Cummins) long redemption arc continues. Elizabeth gently pressures him into helping her with a class gardening project, and the normally grumpy Henry turns out to be a natural with the kids. He even cracks a few jokes!

New episodes of When Calls the Heart Season 10 air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

