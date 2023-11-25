Kevin McGarry is more than Mountie Nathan. He's also appeared in many Hallmark Channel movies as well as the Canadian drama 'Heartland.'

Team Nathan fans got a major boost in the When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale, when it seemed like Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) was on the verge of declaring her feelings for the man she rejected back in season 8. Unfortunately, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, and viewers will have to wait until season 11 premieres in 2024 to find out what’s next for the Mountie and the schoolteacher. In the meantime, they can check out these movies and shows featuring Mountie Nathan actor Kevin McGarry.

Kevin McGarry has been in many Hallmark Channel movies

Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry in ‘Feeling Butterflies’ | ©2022 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Courtesy Albert Camicioli/Johnson Production Group

McGarry is a Hallmark Channel regular who’s appeared in many movies for the network over the years. Most recently, he starred in the 2023 Countdown to Christmas movie Checkin’ It Twice. He also appeared in The Wedding Veil and The Wedding Veil Expectations with Lacey Chabert, as well as A Very Corgi Christmas, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris With Love, Christmas Scavenger Hunt, and A Song for Christmas, among others.

McGarry and his fiancé Kayla Wallace (who plays Fiona on When Calls the Heart) have also starred together in two Hallmark movies: My Grown-Up Christmas List and Feeling Butterflies.

Several of McGarry’s Hallmark movies are available to watch on Hallmark Movies Now.

McGarry has also appeared in the Canadian TV shows ‘Heartland’ and ‘Open Heart’

Prior to joining When Calls the Heart, McGarry appeared in the long-running Canadian drama Heartland. He played Mitch Cutty, a love interest for Lou (Michelle Morgan).

In 2015, McGarry had a role in the short-lived TV series Open Heart. It starred Karis Cameron as a rebellious teen investigating her father’s disappearance while completing community service at a Toronto hospital. McGarry played Dr. Hudson, who worked at the hospital.

Heartland is streaming on Netflix and UP Faith & Family. Open Heart is streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Kevin McGarry’s other TV shows and movies

In addition to When Calls the Heart and Heartland, McGarry’s long list of TV and movie credits includes roles in episodes of Murdoch Mysteries, Schitt’s Creek, The Bold Type, Taken, Ransom, Saving Hope, Man Seeking Woman, and Being Erica. He also had a role in the 2010 horror flick Saw 3D and 2016’s Country Crush.

It’s an impressive resume for an actor who’s admitted that he “struggled quite a bit” early in his career. It wasn’t until he was close to 30 that he booked his first series regular role on Open Heart. In hindsight, he says he’s grateful that he didn’t find success right away.

“I had a stronger perspective of work ethic and what it takes and just know that none of this is permanent,” he said in a 2021 interview with Rave It Up. “Just because you’re working right now, it will end eventually and you’ve got to find something else.”

