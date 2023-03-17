When is the Next Episode of ‘Ghosts’ On?

CBS‘ hit comedy, Ghosts, has quickly become a fan favorite. The series focuses on a young couple who inherit an upstate New York mansion, only to learn that it is haunted when one of the duo has a near-death experience. The series is amassing more fans as it works through its sophomore season. While the series generally airs on Thursday evenings at 8:30 pm, fans won’t get to check in with Sam and Jay or the band of ghosts that inhabit Woodstone mansion for a bit. So, when exactly does the next episode air?

When will the next episode of ‘Ghosts’ air?

Fans of CBS’ sophomore comedy, Ghosts, will have a bit of a wait for a new episode. There won’t be any new episodes until Mar. 30. The two-week hiatus is planned to allow CBS to accommodate the early rounds of the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament. The famed March Madness tournament kicks off on Mar. 14 and ends in early April.

The cast of ‘Ghosts’ | Best Possible Screen Grab/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

While March Madness is an understandable reason to pause the series, fans have grown frustrated with the frequent starts and stops. Season 2 of Ghosts kicked off on Sept. 29, 2022. So far, 17 episodes have aired, with multiple breaks built into the season. Season 2 of Ghosts will conclude with 22 episodes in May 2023.

Season 2 won’t be the end of Ghosts, though. The series has already been renewed for a third season. Variety reported on the renewal in January. While Ghosts is helping CBS control the most-watched lists, it isn’t the only show with a paranormal feel that TV viewers are obsessed with. ABC’s Not Dead Yet is garnering similar attention. That series airs on Wednesdays and has not been impacted by the basketball tournament.

The upcoming episode will focus on Alberta

While fans will have to spend a couple of weeks waiting for the next Ghosts episode, it will be worth it. While season 2 has focused heavily on the unlikely romance between Trevor and Hetty, the Mar. 30 episode will be centered on Alberta, the sexy jazz singer who suffered a murderous demise.

Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, and Sheila Carrasco as Flower | Bertrand Calmeau/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

According to a synopsis, the episode will focus on Alberta’s living relative, Alicia, who has turned up at Woodstone Mansion to learn more about Alberta and her career. Alicia’s arrival could lead to more romance among the livings, as she appears oddly taken with Todd.