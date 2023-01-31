Where Is ‘How I Met Your Father’ Filmed?

How I Met Your Father, the spinoff of the hit comedy How I Met Your Mother, has officially entered its second season. Like HIMYM, the Hulu show follows a group of friends in New York City, where anything can happen. However, How I Met Your Father wasn’t filmed in The Big Apple at all. Here’s everything to know about the filming locations. Plus, find out how fans can get involved in season 2 filming.

How I Met Your Father stars Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Hilary Duff, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

‘HIMYF’ takes place in New York City

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a 30-year-old photographer in NYC. One night, Sophie finds herself at a stranger’s engagement party. Not only does she find a new group of lifelong friends, but she also meets the father of her future son. The series follows Sophie and her friends as they navigate the modern dating scene and their careers.

‘How I Met Your Father’ is filmed in California

In reality, HIMYF plays out on the west coast. Seasons 1 and 2 of How I Met Your Father were filmed at studios in Los Angeles and Burbank in California, with a bit of movie magic to make it look like New York City. Even that iconic Brooklyn Bridge scene in the season 1 premiere took place in Burbank. They filmed the scene at Industrial Light and Magic’s virtual production stage on the Disney Burbank lot.

“I was able to spend the day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge,” director Pamela Fryman told Variety. “The logistics and price tag of shooting on location (even when there’s not a pandemic) would have made this scene impossible — but thanks to this new technology the scene is in the can.”

In addition to the virtual production stage, How I Met Your Father used exterior sets at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles to create the streets of NYC. The show also used the Warner Bros. Ranch in Burbank, home of the Friends fountain set.

The ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 finale will be filmed in front of a live audience

Calling all superfans! The Season 2 finale of #HIMYF will be filmed in front of a LIVE studio audience and you're invited! If you're in the LA area, click this link to secure your spot: https://t.co/r48jWcX9XK pic.twitter.com/kYW5Z32iY6 — How I Met Your Father (@HIMYFonHulu) January 27, 2023

How I Met Your Father Season 2 filming is still underway. And for the first time, fans who live in LA can get involved. Duff took to Twitter to reveal in a video that the season 2 finale will unfold in front of a live studio audience.

“We’re all pretty nervous but very excited,” Duff said. “If you’re a superfan of the show, and you’re in the LA area, please follow the link to get yourself a seat and we’ll see you there.”

The production will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. PT. Unfortunately, the tickets have sold out, but fans should keep an eye out for additional openings. If it goes well, How I Met Your Father might provide similar opportunities in the future.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 drop every Tuesday on Hulu. Check out the release schedule for more details.