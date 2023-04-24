Why Kate Middleton Stays up Until Midnight on Her Childrens’ Birthdays

Kate Middleton has a special tradition she participates in for her kids’ birthdays each year that involves her staying up a little later than normal. Middleton and Prince William’s youngest, Prince Louis, turned five on April 23, 2023 and Princess Charlotte isn’t far behind with her birthday on May 2 — this year, she’ll be turning 8. So Middleton has a second late night coming up in the near future.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s birthday tradition for her children

In 2019, Middleton was featured in the Christmas special, “A Berry Royal Christmas,” where she and baker Mary Berry prepared festive dishes and treats for the workers of their various charities. During the special, she revealed a tradition she keeps up for her kids’ birthdays: she bakes them their own homemade cakes. Each year she stays up late baking up a storm.

“I love making the cake,” she said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up until midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Prince Louis’ fifth birthday

Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… ? ?



A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.



? Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

On Sunday April 23, 2023, Prince Louis turned five. The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the occasion by posting two shots of the young prince on their Instagram account. The shots were taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington, breaking from the typical tradition of the children being photographed by their mother. Pilkington took to Instagram to share the shots of Louis on her own account and express her gratitude.

“Excited to share with you a couple of portraits of Prince Louis, to celebrate his 5th birthday today,” she wrote. “Thanking @princeandprincessofwales for entrusting me with this shoot. #trulyhonoured And wishing Prince Louis the very happiest of birthdays.”

The first photo shows Louis sitting in a wheelbarrow being pushed by his mother. He’s laughing and holding onto the sides. He’s wearing a bright blue sweater with a collared shirt underneath and navy blue shorts. The second shot is a close-up of the prince smiling.

Though Middleton broke the photography tradition this year, we bet the young prince got a cake made especially for him.

Princess Charlotte’s birthday

Seven tomorrow! ?



? The Duchess pic.twitter.com/Jgb8ZpGhLJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2022

Prince Louis isn’t the only springtime baby in the royal family. Princess Charlotte turns 8 on May 2.

Last year, the family posted new photos of the princess the day prior to her birthday. They were taken in Norfolk, England and shot by Middleton. They show the princess in a field of purple flowers in a light blue sweater with a white collar with blue detailing underneath and navy blue pants.

Royal family fans are eager to see the princess’ photos this year in honor of her 8th birthday.