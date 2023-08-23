King Charles’ appointment of Sir Edward Young as a Permanent Lord in Waiting could be seen as a direct insult to Prince Harry.

King Charles‘ recent appointment of Sir Edward Young as a Permanent Lord in Waiting carries significant undertones. The selection of Young, who has served the royal family loyally for years, might seem logical, but it may not sit well with Prince Harry.

This decision appears to be more than a mere staffing choice; it could be seen as a direct insult to the Duke of Sussex. Harry’s strained relationship with Young has been widely discussed, particularly in his memoir, where he paints a less-than-flattering picture of the newly-appointed Lord in Waiting.

King Charles announces a new appointment that is a blow to Prince Harry

Charles recently named Young one of the highest honors in the royal family: Permanent Lord in Waiting. The move did not come as a huge surprise given Young’s track record with the royal family, but it might disappoint Harry.

Young, who enjoyed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s trust as her confidential private secretary, continued his assistance through the transitional period following her passing. In May, after rendering services for 19 years, he officially resigned as the King’s confidential aide.

With this latest assignment, Young will now have the opportunity to stand in for the King at functions and ceremonies that the ruler cannot attend himself. Another of Charles’s Permanent Lords in Waiting, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, resides near the estate of the Prince and Princess of Wales in Norfolk.

However, this new responsibility for Young might not be well-received by the Duke of Sussex, who does not have the best relationship with Young.

The Duke of Sussex detailed his dislike of several courtiers in his book ‘Spare’

Prince Harry appears to have alluded to Young in his much-discussed memoir, Spare, dubbing him “the Bee.” Alongside this nickname, he refers to three significant courtiers by insect monikers: “the Bee, the Wasp, and the Fly.”

According to The Independent, it’s speculated that the other two labels could signify Simon Case, who served as Prince William’s private secretary, and Sir Clive Alderton. Alderton was the private secretary to Charles at that period.

Harry portrayed them as a trio of middle-aged men who succeeded in amassing influence through audacious, Machiavellian tactics.

“I disliked these men and they didn’t have any use for me. They considered me irrelevant at best, stupid at worst,” Harry wrote.

Harry’s description of Young was quite colorful. He described Young as having an “oval face” and claimed he exploited Queen Elizabeth in her final years. As far as Harry is concerned, Young and his colleagues relished in their powerful roles while only giving the impression of loyal service.

A closer look at why Prince Harry isn’t a fan of King Charles’ new appointee

In his memoir, Harry accused the three individuals of manipulating the conditions of his exit from the UK when they convened at Sandringham in January 2020.

He specifically points to “the Bee,” thought to refer to Young, as having readied drafts for an announcement concerning the pair’s withdrawal from senior roles. The only problem was that Young had drafted the announcement before Harry and Meghan Markle decided to leave.

Harry vividly recalls his confusion, stating: “Wait. I’m confused. You’ve already drafted a statement? Before any discussion? Announcing Option Five? in other words, the fix was in, this whole time? This summit was just for show?”

Harry inquired about drafts for other possibilities, including his favored approach of a balanced involvement with the royal family. But “the Bee” allegedly told him the other plans couldn’t be printed due to a malfunctioning printer.

Despite the accusations, it’s clear that Charles still holds Young in the highest esteem. Of course, it should be noted that Harry never named Young directly in his book.