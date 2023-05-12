When Will ‘The Young and the Restless’ Run Out of New Episodes With Writers’ Strike?

CBS’ hit soap opera, The Young and the Restless, started in the ’70s — and it’s still airing well into 2023. Fans adore the series and hope to see it continue through the years. Unfortunately, the Writers Guild of America strike is affecting shows currently on the air — and The Young and the Restless isn’t immune. How long does the show have until it runs out of new episodes?

When will ‘The Young and the Restless’ run out of new episodes with the Writers Guild of America strike?

‘The Young and the Restless’ | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

The Writers Guild of America, which contains over 11,000 film, television, news, radio, and online writers spanning two labor unions, began their strike on May 2, 2023. The writers want better pay, more substantial contracts, and better deals. by May 9, 2023, the strike entered its second week, and several notable TV shows were immediately affected by the writers halting their work.

Late-night TV shows, like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, all went dark immediately following the strike. Scripted TV shows are also at risk. The Duffer brothers noted they stood with the WGA and halted writing the next season of Stranger Things. Other shows affected include Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, and Loot, just to name a few.

So, what about soap operas? The writers working on soaps are also with the unions on strike, but because soap operas film weeks to months in advance, fans will still see new episodes for quite awhile. However, The Young and the Restless might be the first of the soaps to run out of new content. The show reportedly only has a stockpile of new episodes spanning a month. This means by June 2, 2023, fans should expect to see reruns if the strike doesn’t resolve.

‘The Young and the Restless’ paused production in the past

If The Young and the Restless experiences a delay in production, it wouldn’t be the first time. CBS paused production on the show at the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The suspension began on March 17, 2020. Other soaps, like The Bold and the Beautiful and General Hospital, were also suspended.

At the time, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful had about four to six weeks’ worth of new episodes ready to air at the time of the suspension. As far know, the show was able to resume later on.

The series had additional drama surrounding the pandemic. CBS fired cast member Richard Burgi for breaking coronavirus protocol.

“I felt terrible about it,” Burgi explained, according to NBC News. “I still do. It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are.”

The series has been renewed for future seasons

While the immediate future of The Young and the Restless remains uncertain due to the writers’ strike, the future of the show in general has a fantastic outlook. Fans are still tuning in regularly to the series, which CBS renewed until 2024. The four-year renewal was announced in 2020.

“Having the #1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment,” Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said, according to Deadline. “But The Young and the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers, and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television.”

This story was originally reported by Vulture.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.