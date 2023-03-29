‘Will Trent’: Who Is Lenny? Why French Stewart Looks Familiar

ABC‘s Will Trent isn’t afraid to shy away from tough subjects. And the latest challenging storyline revolves around Angie Polaski coming face-to-face with her past demons (or, should we say, demon). French Stewart first appeared as Lenny Broussard, Angie’s former foster parent, in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 9. And it looks like he’s here to stay for a while.

French Stewart as Lenny Broussard | ABC/Wilford Harewood

French Stewart plays Lenny Broussard in ‘Will Trent’

As Will Trent fans have discovered throughout season 1, Angie had a rough (which is putting it mildly) childhood. Her mother was addicted to drugs and would sell Angie to men in exchange for money that she would use to buy more drugs. And when Angie was seven, her mother overdosed and died. So the state put Angie into foster care, where the horrors only continued.

The audience learned in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 7 that Will and Angie’s foster father, Lenny Broussard, played by French Stewart, raped Angie when she was a teenager. He got her pregnant, so she and Will crossed state lines so that she could get an abortion.

Years later, when Angie was a detective for the Atlanta Police Department, she spotted Lenny on the street. He had gone to prison for drug possession in 2016 but was paroled in 2023. Angie got her fellow cops to bring Lenny in on disorderly conduct, and she confronted him. He claimed that he was a changed man, but when Lenny’s fiancée and her teenage daughter came to pick Lenny up from the station, Angie had a feeling he was abusing the young girl.

French Stewart’s movies and television shows

Will Trent fans might recognize French Stewart from his role as Harry Solomon in 3rd Rock From the Sun, but he’s starred in many other television shows and films.

The actor appeared in Charmed, That ’70s Show, Ally McBeal, Less Than Perfect, Bones, The Closer, Pushing Daisies, Days of Our Lives, Community, The Middle, Mom, Secrets and Lies, NCIS, and many more series.

Stewart’s film credits include Stargate, Leaving Las Vegas, Glory Daze, Home Alone 4, Inspector Gadget 2, Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, and Queen Bees.

Angie faces her difficult past head-on, tomorrow on an all-new #WillTrent. pic.twitter.com/M21K85jsjO — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) March 27, 2023

Will Lenny continue to appear in ‘Will Trent’ Season 1?

French Stewart will reprise his role as Lenny in Will Trent Season 1 Episode 10, which airs tonight, March 28. The hour’s synopsis reads, “A trailer park massacre leaves a young boy without his family. Will, strongly opposed to leaving him, becomes his temporary guardian. Meanwhile, Faith receives a visit from her mother, and Angie spirals from incidents of her past.”

It’s unclear how long Lenny will hang around Will Trent, but we imagine it will be however long it takes for Angie to gain closure.

New episodes of Will Trent Season 1 air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.