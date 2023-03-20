‘Will Trent’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 1?

ABC‘s Will Trent, based on a book series by Karin Slaughter, stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent with a keen eye for detail. With every passing episode, the audience learns more about Will and his past as a foster kid (alongside Angie Polaski). But how many total episodes can fans expect in Will Trent Season 1?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell | ABC/Danny Delgado

‘Will Trent’ Season 1 will contain 13 episodes

ABC has aired eight episodes of Will Trent since Jan. 3, and according to TVLine, the first season will contain 13 episodes.

Thirteen episodes are typical for the first season of a spring show, so viewers shouldn’t read too much into the limited number. But that means that, unfortunately, only five more episodes remain in Will Trent Season 1.

Will ABC renew or cancel ‘Will Trent’?

Unfortunately, there is still no news regarding if ABC is renewing or canceling Will Trent after season 1. And we probably won’t know what the network decides until after the finale airs.

The first eight episodes of Will Trent have put up moderate numbers in terms of ratings and viewers. The series averages 3.04 million live viewers per episode and 6.1 million viewers when accounting for DVR and playback totals. So the show is doubling its audience from DVR views alone. And we must remember that Will Trent is also on Hulu (which doesn’t release its viewership numbers), so the series is likely gaining even more eyeballs via streaming.

Based on these numbers, we wouldn’t be surprised if ABC renews Will Trent for season 2. However, since it’s a new series, we have no idea how much confidence the network has in Will Trent. Can executives see a future for the show? Or do they think it has run its course? Only time will tell if Will Trent gets to produce more than 13 episodes or if season 1 will be all she wrote.

‘Will Trent’ returns with episode 9 on March 21

The good news is that after taking a three-week hiatus, Will Trent returns with new episodes starting on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Episode 9, “Manhunt,” is the show’s next hour, and fans should be very worried about Faith Mitchell.

The synopsis for “Manhunt” reads, “When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.”

As seen in the episode’s preview, a convict (who is likely innocent of his accused crimes) kidnaps Faith at the courthouse. And it’s up to the unlikely duo of Will and Michael Ormewood to save her. Hopefully, they can put their egos aside and work together to find Faith.

New episodes of Will Trent air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

