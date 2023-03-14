‘Will Trent’: Canceled or Renewed? Everything We Know About Season 2

Will Trent made its debut in early 2023 as one of ABC‘s newest drama series. Based on a book series by Karin Slaughter, the show revolves around the titular character, Will Trent, one of the best agents in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. But can fans expect his GBI adventures to continue in a theoretical Will Trent Season 2?

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent and Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell | ABC/Danny Delgado

ABC has yet to renew ‘Will Trent’ for season 2

Unfortunately, as of the writing of this article, ABC has not announced the status of Will Trent Season 2.

Only eight episodes of the show’s first season have aired. And given that there are still five episodes left, we might not know if the network is renewing or canceling Will Trent until after the finale drops. ABC will likely wait to see how the final episodes perform before deciding the show’s future.

The Will Trent Season 1 finale likely won’t air until May, so fans shouldn’t expect season 2 news for a couple of months. But until then, we can speculate if Will Trent has a future beyond its first 13 episodes.

Why #WillTrent? 36 million viewers can tell you why it’s the network TV drama of the year ? Watch Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/QEUQsTBiYr — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) March 13, 2023

Will ABC cancel ‘Will Trent’ after season 1?

Since Will Trent is a new series, a renewal for season 2 is up in the air. Getting past the first season is always the most challenging part for freshman shows, so it depends on whether ABC believes Will Trent has legs to stand on past season 1. But let’s look at the numbers to see how Will Trent is performing overall.

Will Trent is averaging 3.04 million live viewers through its first eight episodes. And according to TVLine, the show’s adjusted average rating is 0.6, and its adjusted average audience total is 6.1 million through seven episodes. So through the magic of DVR, Will Trent is more than doubling its audience. And that, coupled with its presence on Hulu, means the new show is doing quite well for itself.

But even though the numbers seem to speak for themselves regarding a possible season 2, it all comes down to how ABC feels about Will Trent. Will its audience totals continue to grow if it gets renewed? Do the writers have great ideas for another season? Only time will tell if the network has faith (pun intended) in Will Trent.

Is ‘Will Trent’ Episode 9 on tonight, March 14?

Will Trent went on a hiatus following the airing of episode 8, “Two Hundred Dollars and a Bus Pass,” on Feb. 28. So a new episode won’t drop tonight, March 14 — instead, ABC is airing a rerun of Will Trent Episode 5. But fans shouldn’t worry because the show is returning with Will Trent Episode 9, “Manhunt,” on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

The synopsis for “Manhunt” reads, “When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.”

As seen in the episode’s preview, a “cold-blooded killer” takes Faith hostage, and it’s up to Will (and Ormewood) to save her.

Adam Toltzis wrote the upcoming hour, and Eric Dean Seaton directed it.

