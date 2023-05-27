How William and Kate Get George, Charlotte, and Louis to Be ‘Well-Behaved’ in Public Without ‘Warnings,’ According to a Body Language Expert

Apparently, Prince William and Kate Middleton have a distinct way of getting Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to behave in public. “Signs” a body language saw coronation weekend and how the Prince and Princess of Wales were “models” for their kids.

George, Charlotte, and Louis didn’t appear to be ‘nudged along’ by their parents during coronation weekend

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Coronation weekend marked a big public appearance for George, Charlotte, and Louis after Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and Platinum Jubilee. They were in the spotlight on numerous occasions throughout the days-long festivities.

They attended the ceremony itself on May 6. Later they watched a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle — sans Louis — and volunteered.

Between May 6 – 8, “there was no sense that George, Charlotte, and Louis had been nudged along with warnings to be well-behaved,” body language expert Judi James told Express.

Take, for instance, the children joining William and Kate in Slough, England, at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut to do some volunteering as part of coronation weekend’s Big Help Out.

“The signs are that as soon as the family spot[s] a sporting or activity challenge or an opportunity to get stuck in and compete in public,” James said. “They throw themselves into it with genuine enthusiasm.”

“Their family team-bonding appears to have an even spread when it comes to enthusiasm and enjoyment,” she added. “Kate will always compete as much as William and their role-modelling [sic] means their children will copy that very equal sense of enthusiasm.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis looked enthusiastic with Prince William and Kate Middleton

James continued, saying all three of William and Kate’s kids appeared to take after their parents during the coronation weekend event. Louis, who turned 5 just a few weeks earlier, “set about filling a wheelbarrow with total, rapt enthusiasm, suggesting he throws himself into tasks at home in the same way.”

The same goes for Charlotte, who followed her mom’s lead. “Kate took her archery seriously and therefore, so did Charlotte,” the expert said.

Meanwhile, George, who took on the role of coronation page for King Charles III’s crowning, appeared to take after William. “While his mother eyed up the target, we can see George with his hands in his pockets, mirroring his dad’s splayed elbow pose as he watched to see who would be the winner,” James said.

“Kate also shows her skill to create confidence in her children when they do compete or join in play,” she added. When the family gathered around the fire making s’mores, for instance, Kate “dipped down” to be closer to Louis. The move, James explained, “allow[ed] him to feel motivated but not overly parented.”

Kate Middleton uses a ‘secret code’ to ‘calm’ George, Charlotte, and Louis in public



Kate, per Tom Quinn’s 2022 book Gilded Youth, deploys a four-word phrase to get the children to stop misbehaving. Citing Platinum Jubilee, Quinn noted how Kate received praise for how she reacted to Louis‘ antics.

Kate, per Quinn, uttered a “secret code” — “‘Let’s take a break’” — which she occasionally uses to “calm the children.”

“The children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine,” Quinn explained. “It’s been drummed into the children that when Mummy says, ‘Let’s take a break,’ she actually means, ‘This is very serious and if you don’t stop mucking about and embarrassing me, there will be consequences when we get back to the palace,’” a former staffer told the author. It “works,” they added, because “if Kate says there will be consequences, then there really will be.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.