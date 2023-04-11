William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin Reunited 3 Years After Finalizing Their Divorce

Few actors are as iconic as William Shatner. The legendary performer is, of course, best known as Captain James T. Kirk from the original Star Trek film and television series. But even fans who have followed his work for decades might know too much about Shatner’s personal life. For instance, he and Elizabeth Martin reunited years after finalizing their divorce.

William Shatner has done a lot more than ‘Star Trek’

Casual fans, again, probably know Shatner best for Star Trek. But the actor has worked on way more film and television projects than some people may realize.

On TV, he starred in the popular police drama T.J. Hooker in the 1980s and won two Emmy Awards for his scene-stealing role as Denny Crane on Boston Legal. Plus, he’s hosted countless TV shows, including Rescue 911.

In addition to playing Kirk in seven feature films, Shatner has appeared in a wide range of other big-screen projects. He’s also directed movies — including 1989’s Star Trek V: The Final Frontier — and is an author and musician with countless books and several albums under his belt. Needless to say, he’s worked hard for an estimated net worth between $100 million and $150 million.

William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin reunited years after divorcing

William Shatner and Elizabeth Martin | Paul Archuleta/Stringer

Turning to Shatner’s personal life, he married Elizabeth Martin back in 2001. And though the couple was together for nearly 20 years, they divorced in 2020.

However, in early 2023, Shatner and Martin appeared to have reconciled, according to the Toronto Sun. Asked recently to share the secret behind his zest of life, Shatner didn’t miss a beat in turning the attention to Martin.

“My wife… she is the zest of life. She brings the flavor,” Shatner told The Mirror. According to the website, he and Martin — a horse trainer — reunited at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in 2023. Although Shatner referred to Martin as his “wife,” there’s no indication of whether the two have remarried. Thus far, it seems to be more of an acknowledgment of their rekindled love.

How many times has William Shatner been married?

Before crossing paths with Martin, Shatner had been married before. His marriage to Martin was his fifth. The actor married his first wife, Gloria Rand, in 1956, and they stayed together until 1969. The couple had three daughters together during that time. Shatner has had no additional children since then.

Then in 1973, Shatner married actor Marcy Lafferty, his second wife. But they ultimately divorced in 1996. Just a year later, Shatner married Nerine Kidd, who tragically died in 1999 at just 40 years of age of an accidental drowning.

Finally, he met Martin, and the rest of his romantic history is, well, just that.