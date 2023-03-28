Yoo Ah-in Undergoes Interrogation for Drug Use as ‘The Match’ and ‘Goodbye Earth’ Are Postponed

South Korean actor and K-drama actor Yoo Ah-in has been in the hot seat for the past few months due to a drug scandal. In February, the Hellbound actor was investigated for illegal drug use that only got worse as new information came to light. He recently underwent his first official interrogation with the police as his upcoming projects have been postponed until further notice.

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah-in | via Netflix

Yoo Ah-in tested positive for ketamine, cocaine, and a few other illegal drugs

In February, the actor made headlines when it was reported that he was under investigation for the possible use of propofol. He was issued a search and seizure warrant at the Incheon airport. The investigation also included looking into the various doctors’ offices throughout Seoul associated with the actor. According to Soompi, the drug was administered to Yoo since 2021.

Following a routine procedure, Yoo was underwent a urine test that returned positive for marijuana – illegal in Korea for recreational use. Further tests done on his hair revealed positive results for propofol, but also ketamine and cocaine. South Korea has extensive and strict laws surrounding prescription medicine and drugs that come with heavy penalties, especially for an actor.

On March 28, Yoo made his first public appearance since the drug scandal at the police station. According to JoongAngDaily, the actor underwent 12 hours of interrogation by police. “I told the truth as far as I could tell. I am hesitant to tell you everything as the investigation is still ongoing, but personally, I think I’ve fallen into a swamp of self-justification that my deviant behaviors won’t harm anyone,” said the actor to the press.

Since the scandal, Yoo has faced mixed responses from fans. Some fans have looked deeper at the issue, the societal circumstances behind Yoo’s drug use, and the country’s response. But Yoo has faced a detrimental strike to his career as his upcoming projects have changed.

Netflix decided to postpone Yoo Ah-in’s “Goodbye Earth” K-dramas amid drug scandal

The repercussions of Yoo Ah-in’s drug scandal have already taken effect. In early March, Netflix announced that Yoo would no longer star in his leading role for Hellbound Season 2. The popular supernatural K-drama was a massive success among fans, with Yoo portraying a cult leader. It was announced that actor Kim Sung-cheol would replace Yoo in the role.

But Yoo’s two other highly anticipated projects also made changes due to the actor’s recent investigation. According to Soompi, Netflix has postponed Goodbye Earth K-drama until further notice. “Following discussion with the production team, we have decided to tentatively postpone the release of ‘Goodbye Earth.’ We will inform you again of the specific release schedule once it is confirmed,” said a Netflix representative.

Yoo Ah-in and Lee Byung-hun in ‘The Match’ Korean movie | via Netflix

Yoo was to star in the K-drama with his co-stars as the storyline focuses on a group trying to survive a chaotic situation. They have 200 days remaining until Earth’s collision with an asteroid. The Netflix representative also explained that The Match was under continuing discussions but would be postponed until further notice.

The biopic told the real-life stories of two famous Go players, with Yoo co-starring with Squid Game actor Lee Byung-hun. Both projects had wrapped filming but are now on the back burner until the outcome of Yoo’s drug investigation.

The ‘Hellbound’ actor issued an apology to fans

Since his investigation with the police, Yoo took to Instagram to post an apology letter to fans. He claimed that his statements to the press were not adequate enough.

“This is Yoo Ah In. I made an insufficient apology right after the police investigation yesterday. I would like to apologize once again for disappointing many people who have loved and cherished me with this shameful incident. I am sorry. Also, I would like to deliver the apologies that I was unable to express yesterday to those who have worked with me in valuable projects such as films, dramas, and advertisements. I deeply reflect on the moments when I have been irresponsible for my heavy responsibilities, and I apologize for causing damage to the my many colleagues and staff who worked to achieve their own precious dreams and goals. I will do my best to fulfill my responsibilities. Many people supported me and gave me unsparing encouragement and affection, but I feel great regret and shame for the fact that I was harming myself while continuing my career as an actor. Also, I have hurt many people with my mistake. I am sorry. During the insufficient time of reflection after the incident surfaced, I recognized clearly that my mistake is a mistake that cannot be covered by any excuse. My self-justification was a fallacy that could never cover up my foolish choices. I will diligently participate in the upcoming investigation and will gladly accept all of your criticisms and punishment by the law. Once again, I would like to express my deepest apologies. I’m sorry.”

Yoo’s drug scandal has aroused mixed emotions from fans. While some chastise his choices, fans also hope he gets the necessary help. “I’m 100% in favor of rehabilitation, it’s obvious that something drove him to begin abusing drugs. He’s sick and I sincerely hope that he gets the help and treatment he so clearly needs, and just remember; Being a celebrity isn’t all sunshine and roses,” said one fan on Soompi.