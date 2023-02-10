‘Zombieverse’: Jin-young From ‘Single’s Inferno’ 2 Will Fight Against the Undead

While Netflix has seen notable global success with K-dramas, it is venturing into the world of unscripted competition series. Single’s Inferno was its first success that has now been greenlit for a third season. But Korean entertainment could not be without its zombie, and the undead as Netflix will premiere Zombieverse. A first look reveals Single’s Inferno Season 2 contestant Jin-young will join in trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world in Zombieverse.

‘Single’s Inferno’ 2 Jin-young, Ro Hong-chul, and Lee Si-young for ‘Zombieverse’ | via Netflix

‘Zombieverse’ has contestants try to survive in a fabricated end-of-the-world scenario

Among the list of Korean unscripted series planned for 2023 from Netflix, Zombieverse continues Korea’s chokehold on the zombie genre. According to Netflix Tudum, the “contestants experience a simulated zombie attack and fight to survive.” A list of well-known Korean and non-Korean celebrities and actors who will venture into Seou. The city has been modified and changed to look like a warzone after a viral zombie outbreak. The mission? Stay alive.

The contestants will work together or individually to look for food and supplies and win special items. But like any good zombie storyline, once a contestant is bitten by an infected, they are in peril and forfeit the game. According to What’s on Netflix, creator Park Jin-kyung developed the series based on one question, “How would people react if zombies appear in the real world?”

Fans can expect a worthwhile series as Korean entertainment has been at the top of the game regarding the undead. K-dramas like Sweet Home, Kingdom, and Happiness, and movies like Train to Busan have given zombies a new level of horror. Zombieverse will be extreme as “special effects will be provided by the All of Us Are Dead art team and the zombie choreographers of Kingdom.”

Jin-young will put his UDT skills to the test in ‘Zombieverse’

Fans speculated that Single’s Inferno’s Season 2’s Jin-young would be one of the contestants of Zombieverse. The official Netflix page for the series tagged him under his stage name, Dex. The rumors were true as Netflix released another look at Zombieverse with Jin-young front and center.

At first, fans might do a double take, wondering if it is him, and it is. He appears wearing a green tracksuit and trying to stay away from zombies in what appears to be a supermarket. In the aisle behind him, fans get a look at the heinous and bloody zombie that will roam Seoul looking for victims. But does Jin-young have what it takes to survive?

오직 넷플릭스에서만 만날 수 있는 2023 예능 라인업. 뭘 좋아할지 몰라서 다양하게 준비해 봤습니다.



새로운 얼굴도 공개합니다. 왠지 이 사람, 좀비 앞에서도 “드세요” 할 것 같은 느낌적인 느낌?#좀비버스 #사이렌_불의섬 #열아홉스물 #데블스플랜 #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/EZZiVUCNOP — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) February 10, 2023

On the dating reality series, he revealed he was a UDT soldier before being discharged. He currently works as a Youtuber and vlogger with the hopes of creating military content. Jin-young is also good friends with Physical 100 contestants Agent H and the other UDT contestants on the series. While on Single’s Inferno Season 2, he impressed fans with his ability to win the men’s capture the flag match within seconds. With his military training, there is a high chance that Jin-young will be victorious on Zombieverse. He posted photos on Instagram announcing his involvement.

Jin-young is not the only ‘Single’s Inferno’ contestant taking part in Netflix’s unscripted series

The official stills for Zombieverse show Jin-young ready for the fight of his life alongside a coveted group of contestants. Zombieverse includes Sweet Home actor Lee Si-young. Alongside Jin-young, Lee has more than what it takes to stay alive, as she is well known for her former career as an amateur boxer. It will also include TV personality and comedians Park Na-rae and Ro Hong-chul.

But fans may notice that Jin-young is not the only Single’s Inferno contestant invested in Netflix’s unscripted series. Dancer Cha Hyun-seung is a contestant on Netflix’s Physical 100. While competing against some of Korea’s Olympic athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness celebrities, he has made it far into the competition series so far. He joined the series to prove his dancer physique could also be considered strong and worthy. Even the other contestants recognize him from the dating series.