Netflix Announces 5 New Korean Unscripted Series From ‘Physical 100’ to ‘Zombieverse’

As Netflix announced its grand list of upcoming K-dramas for 2023, fans will get a number of unscripted Korean series. While fans anxiously await K-dramas like Delivery Knight, King the Land, and many more, they will get their dose of hard-hitting series about competition, young love, and brute strength. Netflix will debut survival series like Zombierverse and an all-women competition series.

Netflix unscripted Korean series ‘Physical 100’ | via Netflix

’19/20′ will document high school teens as they experience their youth

Many of the upcoming unscripted Korean series coming from Netflix are still in the marketing process. One of the series to look forward to is 19/20. According to Netflix Korea on Twitter, “Youth reality that records the special moments of generation Z between nineteen and twenty. Scheduled to be released in the third quarter.”

It will be the first series by Netflix involving a younger group of participants. For now, Netflix has seen grand success with its dating reality series, Single’s Inferno, and its second season. 19/20 will give a new worldview of life among the younger generation as they go through the woes of their relationships, friendships, and more.

‘The Devil’s Plan’ has contestants compete to be the smartest last man standing

Not much is known about The Devil’s Plan just yet. Netflix already has the title page ready on the site but has no featured image. According to the Netflix of the unscripted Korean series, “In this mind-bending game of survival hosted by ‘the Devil,’ contestants have one week to be crowned the brainiest player and win the ultimate prize.

?<19/20> – 열아홉과 스물 그 사이, Z세대들의 특별한 순간을 기록한 청춘 리얼리티. 3분기 공개 예정.



?<데블스 플랜> – 최대 5억 원의 상금을 차지할 최고의 브레인을 가리는 두뇌 서바이벌. pic.twitter.com/RoYso39VhR — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 17, 2023

On Twitter, the contestants of The Devil’s Plan will have the chance to win 500 million won. The unscripted Korean series had an open enrollment website. In a rough translation of the site, contestants had to be born before Dec. 31, 2003. The filming period took place over six nights and seven days in camp in January 2023.

‘Siren: Survive the Island’ is a competition only among female contestants

Scheduled to release in the second quarter of 2023, Siren: Survive the Island will have an all-female cast. According to Netflix Korea, the unscripted Korean series is a “Survival battle where 24 women with the strongest combat power and meticulous strategy team up to face each other.”

?<사이렌: 불의 섬> – 최강의 전투력과 치밀한 전략을 갖춘 여성 24인이 팀을 이뤄 부딪히는 생존 전투 서바이벌. 2분기 공개 예정.



?<좀비버스> – 어느 날 좀비 세계로 변한 서울, 퀘스트를 수행하며 살아남는 좀비 유니버스 예능. 3분기 공개 예정. pic.twitter.com/VDOZkk2vAj — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 17, 2023

The official synopsis on Netflix takes it further to explain the female contestants are firefighters, police officers, bodyguards, soldiers, athletes, and stunt women. They venture to a deserted island for a chance at a grand prize.

‘Zombierverse’ turns Seoul into an infection zone, with contestants fighting to survive

The craze of a zombie apocalypse continues in the Netflix unscripted Korean series, Zombieverse. With Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead, and Song Kang’s Sweet Home, Netflix has seen grand success in the apocalyptic genre. This time, Netflix will make the dangerous outbreak a reality in the capital city of Seoul.

According to What’s On Netflix, Zombieverse will be a survival series where a group of people must stay alive amid the chaos of a zombie outbreak. They must work together to find food, water, shelter, and more. The contestants are given daily missions to receive supplies. But if one of them is “bit,” they are left behind.

Creator Park Jin-kyung explains, “It is a TV project that started with a simple question, ‘How would people react if zombies appear in the real world?’ It will be interesting to watch what role the contestants play ― a hero, a villain or a bystander.”

But fans will also gravitate toward the cast of participants, including actor and former boxer Lee Si-young. Will she have what it takes to survive like her Sweet Home character? The contestants are Korean personalities Noh Hong-chul, Park Na-rae, Kim Cheol, and Youtuber Jonathan.

‘Physical 100’ will have contestants enter brutal battles to see who is the strongest

Premiering on Jan.24, Physical 100 will have some of Korea’s most athletic people battle each other to see who is superior. According to Netflix, “One hundred contestants in top physical shape compete in a series of grueling challenges to claim the honor – and cash reward – as the last one standing.”

The trailers for the Netflix unscripted Korean series show contestants of various physiques coming together to compete. Fans meet a female bodybuilder, fitness trainers, sports athletes, and a few familiar faces. Single’s Inferno contestant Cha Hyun-seung will be one of the contestants in the series. The challenges include feats of strength like seeing who can stay suspended in the air the longest, obstacle course, and wrestling.