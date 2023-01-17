9 K-Dramas Coming Back With 2nd Seasons in 2023

K-dramas for many years had one golden rule: a one-season run. It was one of the grand caveats of getting invested in K-dramas and being able to watch multiple works without the chokehold of a cliffhanger for a new season. A few dramas broke the mold, like Dr. Romantic and its soon-to-be third season. With the global fame of K-dramas, many well-loved works have been greenlighted for a second season and will premiere in 2023.

Go Min-so in the second season of the K-drama ‘Sweet Home’ | via Netflix

‘Arthdal Chronicles’ Season 2 is speculated to premiere in 2023

In 2019, K-drama fans fell in love with tvN’s fantasy storyline, Arthdal Chronicles. It takes place during the Bronze era in a made-up world known as Arth. The drama centered on the character Eun-seom (Song Joong-ki), who was prophesized to destroy the world. Meanwhile, the tribes of Arth are in political turmoil and fighting for power.

According to NME, Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was announced in 2020 but faced many production delays. TvN revealed the first stills of Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung in their roles for the second season, and production was reported to have begun on Aug.23, 2021. Reports speculate the second season of the K-drama will air sometime in 2023.

‘Strong Woman Do Bong Soon’ is getting a sequel installment with a new cast

One of K-drama’s cult-classic romance storylines is Strong Woman Do Bong Soon with Park Hyung-sik and Park Bo-young. The K-drama also tells the story of a female lead with super strength passed down through the women of her family. She becomes the bodyguard of a gaming company CEO. They begin to develop feelings while facing the danger of a local stalker. Strong Woman Do Bong Soon ended on a happy note.

Lee Yoo Mi, Ong Seong Wu, Byun Woo Seok, & Kim Jung Eun confirmed for 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' sequel series, 'Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon' ???https://t.co/oWjhVwBvH5 — allkpop (@allkpop) May 27, 2022

In May 2022, it was announced that the K-drama would get a sequel, Strong Woman Kang Nam Soon. While not necessarily a second season, it does tie to the original storyline. The focus will be on Bong-soon’s (Park) distant cousin Kang Nam-soon (Lee Yoo-mi). She, too, has super strength and ventures to Korea to find her parents. According to Soompi, the K-drama began filming last summer and is speculated to premiere in 2023.

Fans await news on a premiere date for the second season of the ‘Squid Game’ K-drama

K-dramas hit an all-time high globally after the success of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Squid Game. It became the most successful Netflix K-drama in history. Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) has hit rock bottom and given a way out by joining the elusive Games. He and the other 455 payers soon realize they are in for a bloody fight to stay alive while playing childhood games. Squid Game ended on a riveting cliffhanger, and many believed it would stay that way.

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

But the grand success led Netflix to have the creator develop a new season. On June 12, 2022, Netflix announced on Twitter that Squid Game Season 2 was official. Director Hwang has previously stated he has the layout for new games and scenarios. He also announced Gi-hun and Front Man would return for Squid Game Season 2. Fans have multiple theories of who can return and what will happen. But the second season of the K-drama is speculated to premiere in 2023 or 2024.

‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’ is the second season installment of the popular fantasy K-drama for 2023

Fans would have never guessed the 2020 romance fantasy Tale of the Nine-Tailed would get a second season. For many, the K-drama ended as it should have. After saving the world from evil, the two lead characters live a happy life. But there was a slight cliffhanger as Lee Yeon (Lee Dong-wook) was revealed to still have his fox powers.

In May 2022, the K-drama was announced to get a second season titled Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938. According to Soompi, the drama would bring back Lee Yeon and his brother Yi Ran (Kim Bum). But fans wondered how. The character had a heartbreaking death in the first season. Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 has Lee Yeon getting transported to the past. He must find a way to return to his happy life in the present and meets a younger version of Yi Ran. The second season of the K-drama is speculated to premiere in 2023.

‘The Uncanny Counter’ has yet to announce official details of its second season

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 has been on the back burner since its announcement in 2021. The fantasy K-drama became a hit on Netflix as it is based on a popular webtoon. His grandparents raise the male lead after his parents died in a car accident. He grows up with a limp and is bullied. But he gets the chance of a lifetime when the soul of a Counter enters his body. The male lead soon learns rogue evil souls escape persecution and inhabit human bodies.

He soon joins the Counters. They are a group of souls from the afterlife with special powers. The webtoon has a different end compared to The Uncanny Counter. Kim Se-jeong and Jo Byeong-gu were in talks to return to their main roles for The Uncanny Counter Season 2 alongside the rest of the cast. But there have been no official announcements or a scheduled premiere date. Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Ki-young was in talks to join alongside Alchemy of Souls actor Yoo In-soo.

‘Taxi Driver’ Season 2 brings back the original cast to a new part of the world

The 2021 K-drama Taxi Driver stars Lee Je-hoon as Kim Do-gi. The character is a former special forces officer who was betrayed by the justice system. He joins the Rainbow Taxi service and helps with their side business. He and the group offer revenge services against victims who the justice system failed. In June 2022, SBS announced Taxi Driver Season 2 with the main cast returning except for actor Esom.

The second season of the K-drama will bring back the Rainbow Taxi team and continue their vigilante work. Taxi Driver gained praise for using real-life crime cases for its storyline. According to Twitter, the new season is scheduled to premiere in February 2023. A first look at Lee show his character in jail with long hair and a ripped physique.

‘D.P’ Season 2 will continue with the male lead looking for army deserters

One of Netflix’s most impactful webtoon K-dramas was D.P., starring Jung Hae-in. The webtoon and K-drama storyline are inspired by the real-life mistreatment of soldiers by their superiors while in the army. Jung plays the lead role of An Jun-ho, a newly enlisted soldier tasked to the deserters pursuit team who must find and bring back AWOL soldiers. Throughout the drama, he faces the dark truth of the mistreatment they faced that led to desertion while knowing the consequences.

2023 넷플릭스 라인업 – 시리즈 (3분기)



?<D.P.> 시즌2 – 탈영병 잡는 군무 이탈 체포조 안준호와 한호열의 두 번째 이야기.



⏰<너의 시간 속으로> – 세상을 떠난 연인을 그리워하던 준희가 과거로 돌아가 그와 똑같이 생긴 시헌을 만나게 되는 타임슬립 로맨스.#2023넷플릭스 #넷플릭스신작 pic.twitter.com/R81hZy36Tx — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 17, 2023

Netflix recently announced their 2023 K-drama lineup with D.P. Season 2 as part of the list. Jung reprises his role alongside the main cast and still fulfills his military service. The second season’s storyline has not been fully revealed, and the K-drama is scheduled to release in the third quarter of 2023.

‘The Glory’ Part 2 will continue Dong-eun’s plan for revenge

Before 2022 ended, Netflix premiered the revenge K-drama The Glory. Written by Kim Eun-sook, Song Hye-kyo stars as Dong-eun. As a teenager, she was the victim of extreme bullying by a group of wealthy peers. She vows her revenge, gives up her dreams and begins an over-decade-long plan.

The riveting storyline has caught global attention, and the first half is only the start. The K-drama was created to be released in two parts. The Glory Part 2 is scheduled to premiere in March 2023, but there is no set date yet.

Fans get their first look at Song Kang in ‘Sweet Home’ Season 2

The Netflix apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home is based on a popular webtoon with Song Kang in the leading role. His character, Hyun-soo, has lost his family and moves into a new apartment building. The following day he learns humans have turned into monsters. The tenants try their best to survive without turning. Hyun-soo begins to turn but retains his humanity while gaining superhuman powers.

?<스위트홈> 시즌2 – 그린홈을 떠나 새로운 터전에서 살아남기 위해 각자의 사투를 벌이는 현수와 그린홈 생존자들의 이야기.



?<이두나!> – 하우스 메이트로 만난 은퇴한 아이돌 두나와 대학생 원준의 로맨스. pic.twitter.com/wXYHtm1oUp — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) January 17, 2023

Reports of Sweet Home returning for a second season began in the summer of 2021. Netflix made the official announcement in June 2022 with the announcement of the official cast and a third season. The official synopsis has not been released. It will follow after the Sweet Home finale and the events in the rest of the webtoon. A first look at the second season of the K-drama shows Song among dead bodies with the character Sang Wook (Lee Jin-wook). Sweet Home Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023.