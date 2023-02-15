‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Everything We Know About Meghan, Tina, Vannessa, and Ashely’s Husbands and Partners

The TLC reality series 1000-lb Best Friends follows four women as they struggle to lose large amounts of weight. In the process, Meghan, Tina, Vannessa, and Ashely share their lives and bodies in front of the cameras, keeping fans watching to see if they can adapt to their lifestyles and reach healthy weights.

But what about their love lives? Are the women dating or married as they go through this challenging journey? Here’s what we know about the cast members’ romantic lives.

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Meghan Crumpler is engaged to Jon Creager

Meghan Crumpler and her boyfriend Jon of 1000-lb Best Friends | TLC via Youtube

The new season of 1000-lb Best Friends is an exciting one for Crumpler because she’s planning a wedding. According to InTouch Weekly, she and Jon Creager got engaged almost a year ago, although they’ve known each other for a decade.

They met playing online video games, and she hesitated to let him see her for a while, afraid of his reaction to her appearance. One day, as they chatted online, she accidentally turned on her camera. She was delighted when he didn’t respond negatively, and they’ve been together since.

Creager works at a drug and alcohol testing center in Cartersville, Georgia. The couple currently lives with Crumpler’s co-star, Tina Arnold, and her husband.

Tina Arnold is married to Johnnie Arnold

Arnold has been married to Johnnie Arnold for over 20 years. According to Distractify, he works as a Robotic MIG Weld Operator, but he has a passion for podcasting. He’s the host of his own show, The Flashback Podcast, which covers “geek” topics, such as video games, movies, UFOs, and government conspiracies.

Johnnie launched his podcast in August 2022, but he used to participate in another one, The Oddfathers Oddcast. He went by the name of Johnnie Shades on that program.

Last year, the Arnolds experienced a damaging house flood. They are now struggling to finish all the repairs to their home, a task that’s complicated by Crumpler and Creager living with them.

Ashely Sutton is likely single

Sutton is much more reserved about sharing the details of her private life than her co-stars are. She has multiple social media accounts, but the personal information she provides on them is pretty sparse. The few things we know for sure about Sutton are that she lives in Atlanta and attended Spelman College.

Perhaps she has a special someone in her life. But if so, she doesn’t seem interested in sharing them with the world.

‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Vanessa Cross is a widow

Cross lost her husband in 2016. Us Weekly reports that his death contributed to her weight gain. She says she gained at least 100 pounds as she struggled with grief. Now that Cross is trying to deal with her weight issues, she’s had to put her love life on the backburner:

“My dating life is horrible and I’ve kind of stopped. This is just recently. Because they say if you stop looking, that’s when a man finds you. So I’m putting everything on hold because I tried to talk to a couple guys and ended up sabotaging myself. We get into an argument or something would happen and I’d end up wanting to eat. Right now, I’m only focusing on losing weight in myself.“

Meet Vannessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, the stars of TLC's new show #1000LbBestFriends! —> https://t.co/itJ4ln9flC pic.twitter.com/2ZXpOxZL4u — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) February 7, 2022

Fans of 1000-lb Best Friends are pulling for them to take care of themselves and find a healthier life. Some of them have partners to stand beside them in their journey, but all of them will have to find a way to love themselves.