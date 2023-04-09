‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Tina Arnold Reveals Why She’s ‘Literally Obsessed’ with Her Castmate Ashely Sutton

The TLC show 1000-lb Best Friends has inspired millions of people. Not only is it wonderful to see women transforming their lives and striving to be healthier, but the show also emphasizes the importance of friendships and the support others can provide during a life-changing journey.

Revolving around Vannessa Cross, Ashely Sutton, Meghan Crumpler, and Tina Arnold, the show not only chronicles their medically supervised weight loss programs but delves into some of the personal issues they experience as well. Now, Tina Arnold reveals why she is “literally obsessed” with her castmate, Ashely Sutton.

Meghan Crumpler and Tina Arnold have the strongest friendship on ‘1000-lb Best Friends’

Not all friendships are created equal! According to TV Shows Ace, Arnold and Crumpler appear to be a little closer than the rest of the castmates. They even live under the same roof throughout Season 2. Fans are a little confused as to why Crumpler moved in with Arnold and her husband and two daughters, however, the women had an explanation.

According to Arnold, “All I can say to the people that think she shouldn’t be here is … She is helping me to be here. So I need her here.” Distractify reports that Arnold said she “needed a friend” during troubling times and has seen a “night and day” change in her mood since her bestie came around.

The two women are such close friends that Crumpler was the one who ultimately convinced Arnold to join the cast of 1000-lb Best Friends. Arnold felt “instant panic” and didn’t want to be on the show because she hates all the attention. She finally agreed to do what Crumpler asked and join the cast, posting:

“I sat in it and thought about it and I read the things being said about Meghan and Vanessa by the people who were watching their episode of Too Large, and I thought, ‘They’re helping people not feel alone, I want a part in that.’ I told myself that if my story, my life could help someone not feel alone, if I could help someone, I could justify coming out of my very carefully built fortress.”

Why does Tina post about Meghan so much?

It’s apparent that Crumpler and Arnold are very good friends. Fans are left wondering why Arnold posts about Crumpler so much. Some fans even feel it is a bit curious, wondering if the two women are becoming a bit too codependent.

Crumpler, however, addressed what fans were asking, saying, “I have posts about the other girls further down my page, but Meghan lives with me. Our lives just happen parallel to one another.”

The one castmate Arnold doesn’t seem to be very close to is Cross. Fans have noticed how the women seem to disrespect each other. While the other castmates support each other’s journeys, Arnold and Cross just can seem to see eye-to-eye and move toward healthier lifestyles.

Tina Arnold is obsessed with Ashely Sutton

1000-lb Best Friends star Ashely | TLC via Youtube

Arnold also revealed that she posts about her castmate Sutton, saying, “Let me just tell y’all this … I am literally obsessed with Ashely. If you don’t know, ask her, she’ll tell you. I am snapping photos of this chick every chance I get, because I love her so much. She’s so beautiful and wise and did I mention beautiful and incredibly intelligent.”

There’s no doubt that Sutton, who has struggled a bit with weight loss on the show, was touched by what Arnold said, especially when she added: