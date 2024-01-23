'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 stars Amy and Tammy Slaton are showing their fans what they look like now -- and they're not holding back.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 features Tammy and Amy Slaton moving forward after significant events. In season 4, Tammy went to rehab at her highest weight, and she left rehab in season 5 after successfully getting weight-loss surgery. As for Amy, her impending divorce from Michael Halterman looms in season 5. In January 2024, the sisters showed off their current looks — and they’re both happily moving forward with their lives. Here’s what they posted.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 star Amy Slaton shows off her figure in a tight mini dress

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star Amy Slaton isn’t scared to show off her body in new Instagram photos. On Jan. 19, 2024, Amy posted several photos of her standing in front of a doorway outside a brick building. Her blue hair is slicked back into a sleek ponytail, and she wears a bright red coat over a darker red mini dress that hugs her curves. For shoes and accessories, Amy wore black boots and a designer bag.

Fans noticed Amy’s showstopping look.

“OK, Amy SLAY-ton-Halterman,” a fan commented on the post.

“The long hair suits you!” another fan wrote. “So does the red! You look great with that big natural smile on your face!”

Eight months after Amy split from Michael, she had a new boyfriend, Tony Rodgers. The current season of 1000-Lb. Sisters shows the end of Amy’s marriage before Tony enters the picture. However, now that Amy and Tony are spending time together, she seems happier than ever on social media.

Tammy Slaton shows her collarbones in a new photo with her sister

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star Amy Slaton isn’t the only one making a statement. Tammy Slaton posts frequently to Instagram and TikTok. On Jan. 21, she posted photos to Instagram that show her with Amy and a woman named Haley Michelle. Fans on Instagram questioned who Haley was, as she seemed to be a new friend of the Slaton sisters. However, Tammy’s collarbones drew even more conversation.

The photos that Tammy posted show her sitting between Haley and Amy. Tammy posed so her collarbone peeks above her dress.

Fans flipped over Tammy’s look, as she’s continued to lose weight post-rehab and after the filming 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5.

“TAMMY. THE COLLARBONE. YOU ARE FREAKING RADIANT. OH MY GOD BIGGEST GLOW UP EVER,” a fan commented on the post.

“I see that clavicle!!! You go, girl!!” another fan wrote.

“Tammy, is that a collarbone?!” yet another fan commended. “C’mon, queen!!!!! You look fantastic!!”

Tammy and Amy Slaton are nearly the same weight, an insider says

According to an inside source, Tammy and Amy Slaton are almost the same weight. The insider told The Sun that Tammy only weighed 30 pounds more than Amy as of September 2023. Given Tammy’s photos, it appears she has continued to lose weight. It’s unclear what her weight is as of January 2024.

“Tammy weighs only 30 pounds more than Amy right now,” an insider told The Sun. “It’s hard for Amy to focus on herself as she’s taking care of the two kids.”

The insider noted that Tammy was working toward getting approval for skin removal surgery. “Tammy wants to get rid of all of the excess skin around her neck,” they added. “It’s a big source of insecurity for her.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

