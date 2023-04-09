‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Bonus Scene: Brittany Combs Explains Why She Never Cuts Her Hair

Brittany Combs’ hair has been a hot topic among 1000-Lb. Sisters fans. The wife of Amy and Tammy Slaton’s brother Chris, Brittany appeared frequently in season 4 of the TLC series. Naturally, many fans are curious about why Brittany wears her hair pulled back and covered by a headband most of the time. In a bonus scene from the latest season, Brittany opens up about the religious reasons for having long hair.

Brittany Combs | TLC

Brittany Combs’ hair is her ‘glory’

Amy’s dog Little Bit, who she shared with Tammy, died in April 2022. In a clip from the 1000-Lb. Sisters episode where they memorialize the pup, Amanda inquires about Brittany’s hair.

“You should really met me put some makeup on you someday,” she says in the bonus scene. Brittany is quick to answer “No,” and then explains the religious reasons behind why her hair is so long and why she does not wear makeup.

“We don’t cut our hair because we believe it’s our glory,” Brittany explains. “God gives it to us.” Brittany is a member of the Pentecostal Church and having long hair is part of their belief system. As a result, she has never cut her hair once in her life, not even to have the dead ends removed. When asked how long her hair has grown, Brittany says it’s “down to her knees.”

In the clip, Brittany removes her bobby pins to reveal her knee-length hair. “It’s right at the bend of your knee,” Amanda says. “You have long, beautiful hair.”

Chris Combs’ wife isn’t always wearing a headband

Some fans of the TLC series speculated why Brittany is always seen wearing a headband, assuming she has hair loss. “She has alopecia,” one Redditor commented in a thread about the reality TV star’s hair. “The headbands cover up the balding area at the front of her hairline.” Brittany has never publicly addressed whether she has alopecia or not. Most likely, she wears the headbands to keep her hair out of her face.

What’s more, Brittany doesn’t always wear a headband. There have been a few instances where she didn’t have one on, including her wedding day. An anniversary post from Facebook revealed Brittany’s hair wasn’t covered the day she married Chris. The two tied the knot on Oct. 15, 2016 at the Faith Apostolic Church in Princeton, Kentucky, according to the wedding invitations she posted on Instagram.

Plus, she’s not wearing a headband in many of the photos she shared to her Instagram account. “Aren’t we adorable,” she captioned a photo of her and Chris from May 2016. “OMG!!! No HEADBAND!!!” one of the comments reads. “You look great, take a break from the headband, it actually accelerates hair loss because it blocks air & circulation to the scalp.”

In another post from 2014, Brittany’s hair is down, but much shorter, only reaching her lower back. She’s not wearing a headband in that post, either.

At publication, news regarding 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 has not been announced. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest regarding the TLC series.