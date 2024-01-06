Not too long ago, Chris Combs reflected on Tammy’s relationship with Dr. Smith and how significant he was for her weight-loss journey.

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s tumultuous weight-loss journey has had plenty of ups and downs. It’s only fairly recently that the reality TV star has made significant progress toward a healthier and longer life. Chris Combs gave a lot of credit to Dr. Eric Smith for her sister’s progress. Dr. Smith kept treating her during a time when others might’ve given up.

Chris Combs revealed that Dr. Smith is every bit as wholesome off-screen

Tammy Slaton | TLC via Youtube

Dr. Smith has both been caring and brutally honest with Tammy ever since the Slaton family walked into his office. Tammy has seen a couple of other doctors to address her health issues. One of them, Dr. Procter, provided a guideline for Tammy to use to help her reach her health goals. After Tammy lost a certain amount of weight, she would’ve qualified for the surgery necessary to further her progress.

Although Tammy was shedding weight under Dr. Procter’s guidance, her commitment didn’t last long. The reality star went back to old habits, citing the pandemic as the reason for her backsliding. Dr. Procter felt something needed to change after Tammy arrived in his office with the same weight she started off with.

“I’m more concerned with Tammy now than I was before because what this tells me is that she needs a lot more work. She’s got a lot further to go mentally before she’s able to physically prepare herself for surgery,” Dr. Procter said on the show.

After being dropped, a heartbroken Tammy went to Dr. Smith as a last resort. Upon meeting her, Dr. Smith’s assessment of Tammy was very clear. He said that she was dying.

Tammy made the most progress with Dr. Smith. With his help, she lost the required weight necessary to get surgery. Chris Combs sung Dr. Smith’s praises during an interview with Sassy Suzy Speaks. And he reassured fans that Dr. Smith was every bit the gentleman that he appeared to be when the cameras were rolling.

“I know of, at least, two bariatric doctors that’s quit on Tammy because of Tammy’s doing Tammy. Dr. Smith didn’t quit on Tammy,” Combs said. “Dr. Smith ain’t quit on Tammy. Until this day, he has not quit on Tammy. They still talk. Dr. Smith is every bit as real off-camera as he is on camera. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

According to Combs, it wasn’t just the doctor. The entire department was just as caring as Dr. Smith. Combs believed the Slaton family couldn’t have been in better hands all around.

Why some fans thought Tammy Slaton wouldn’t have worked with this reality TV doctor

When Tammy’s health was at its worst, fans began to wonder if she was perhaps better off on another reality TV series. Dr. Now has changed the lives of many individuals who’ve faced similar health issues as Tammy. On My 600 lb Life, he helps patients lose weight using strict guidelines and surgery. Some fans wondered if Dr. Now could’ve been the solution to Tammy’s problems.

“Not for nothing but I’m sure the producers of this show could’ve stepped in and tried to help her find a facility that would take her. I’m sure TLC has connections, Dr Now perhaps??? Just saying,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

But many fans didn’t think Tammy would’ve gotten along with him.

He would never take her. He is very strict and she does not follow the rules. She would be kicked off his program immediately. He would not even bother taking a call from her. He has standards. He likes ppl who value life, she doesn’t. Look how many ppl he throw out of his programs. He doesn’t f around,” another fan posted on Reddit.

It turns out that Dr. Now was very aware of Tammy. According to TV Shows Ace, the doctor once posted a single word on Tammy’s tiktok.

“Wow,” Dr. Now wrote.

His fans could only speculate what Dr. Now might’ve meant by his comment.

As interesting as it might’ve been to see Tammy cross over into My 600lb Life, it seems Dr. Smith was the perfect match for her.