'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star Amanda Halterman wants weight-loss surgery for a second time. Here's what to know about her situation.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy and Amy Slaton’s significant life changes. And they’re not the only ones going through change. Tammy and Amy’s half-sister, Amanda Halterman, discusses how she wants to undergo weight-loss surgery after Tammy’s recent success. But Amanda’s gone through the surgery years ago. So, why does she want to get the surgery again? Here’s what to know.

Amanda Halterman discusses a second round of weight-loss surgery in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 features Amanda Halterman and Misty Wentworth speaking to Chris Combs, Tammy Slaton, and Amy Slaton about potentially undergoing weight-loss surgery. The trailer for the new season shows Amanda and Misty breaking the news to the rest of the family.

“Me and Misty’s been going to see Dr. Smith,” Amanda says. Dr. Smith performs bariatric surgeries and had Tammy Slaton as a patient in the past.

Another clip from Access Hollywood shows Amanda and Misty speaking to Tammy, Amy, and Chris about the surgery. Amanda and Misty discussed their biggest fears about the weight-loss procedure, which included complications and death.

Fans of the show might know that Amanda already got weight-loss surgery once in the past. She reportedly underwent bariatric surgery in 2014 before appearing on the show. So, why is she going through the surgery again? It seems it’s not uncommon for some bariatric surgery patients to undergo the surgery multiple times if they didn’t lose optimal weight after the first procedure. Revisional bariatric surgery can help the patient lose weight, but the original procedure generally results in more significant weight loss than the revisional surgery.

Amy Slaton cries to Amanda Halterman about the surgery

While the Slaton sisters have both had weight-loss surgery, the procedure still comes with complications. And Amanda Halterman’s second time in surgery could come with more significant risks. Revisional weight-loss surgery comes with a higher risk of complications than the first round of bariatric surgery.

A clip of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 from Access Hollywood shows Amy Slaton fearing for Amanda’s life. “Hearing Amanda and Misty get worked up about the surgery and them not making it out, it’s scary,” Amy said. “One slip and, oop, Amanda’s gone, or, oop, Misty’s gone. I need my sisters, not only because they’re my support system, but it’s family.”

Amy became visibly upset while talking to her half-sisters, and Amanda offered to delay her surgery. However, Amy rejected Amanda’s offer. “If you don’t go, I’ll just stress about it. So, I need you to go and do this,” Amy told her half-sister through tears. “I need you to come back, though.”

“You know I’m coming back,” Amanda said.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s recovery after rehab

While 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Amanda Halterman’s journey back under the knife, Tammy Slaton started the season returning from rehab after weight-loss surgery. Tammy’s surgery was successful, and she’s now back home after significant weight loss and the removal of her trach.

“Tammy looks amazing,” Amanda said after seeing Tammy come home. “She’s got skin flopping everywhere. I’ve never been so excited to see so much loose skin in my life.”

Unfortunately, Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, remained in rehab. She continued to communicate with him while he pursued weight-loss surgery. But Caleb died in July 2023 following complications from his medical issues.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

