TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 continues to show Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives in 2023. In season 4, Tammy entered rehab at her highest weight and hoped to achieve weight-loss surgery by staying at the facility. Season 5 shows Tammy turning over a new leaf post-surgery. But fans will see an intense fight between Tammy and her half-sister, Amanda Halterman. Here’s what a source said about their conflict.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ stars Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman had an intense fight featured in season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 will bring the drama between Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman. Fans who’ve kept up with the show have seen the half-sisters fight before. But Amy Slaton told People that the confrontation featured in season 5 is between her, Tammy, and Amanda, prompting her to seek treatment.

“That’s not the person I am,” Amy told People of the fight. “That is not the person I want to be.”

So, what happened between Tammy and Amanda? A source told The Sun, “They fight worse than cats and dogs,” and the confrontation resulted in Amanda kicking Tammy out of her rental home.

“The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving,” a source close to Tammy told the publication. The source added that the entire family “really got into it,” and the confrontation turned physical. This fight was allegedly so severe that the crew took an extended break from filming so everyone involved could calm down.

The half-sisters had issues in the past

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 fans know Tammy Slaton and Amy Halterman have had their differences. On one occasion captured on film, Amanda and Tammy fought over Tammy’s electric wheelchair.

“Arguing with Amanda or Tammy, either one, it doesn’t matter,” Chris Combs told the cameras in a clip from the series. “Both of them think they have to have the last word. Do you want either one of them cussing you out? It’s what’s going to happen, because if you try to step in between them, they’re both gonna cuss you.”

“I’m not gonna let nobody sit and talk to me like that; I don’t care who you are,” Amanda said after the fight.

In Tammy’s eyes, Amanda started the fight. “Everything was going smoothly until Amanda started s***,” she said. “That’s Amanda for you.”

Tammy then told the rest of her family they should return to the hotel without her, as she couldn’t go back with Amanda. “I will kill her,” Tammy said.

Amanda Halterman is happy to see Tammy Slaton return from rehab in the new season

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 will show Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman getting into a fight. But the beginning of the season shows promise between the sisters. Amanda waits at home for Tammy while Chris Combs and his wife, Brittany, retrieve Tammy from rehab after she spent months recovering from weight-loss surgery.

Amanda, Misty Halterman, and Amy Slaton excitedly awaited Tammy’s arrival home. And they all expressed their excitement upon seeing Tammy get out of the car, as seen in an exclusive clip from E! News.

“Tammy’s actually sitting in the seat instead of in the floor,” Misty said. “I knew she should be getting down close to that size, but it didn’t really register, you know, that she’d be sitting in the seat. That is awesome.”

“Tammy looks amazing,” Amanda shared. “She’s got skin flopping everywhere. I’ve never been so excited to see so much loose skin in my life.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

