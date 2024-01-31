'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 star Amy Slaton got weight-loss surgery in the first season of the show. Here's what she said about why she wanted the surgery.

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star Amy Slaton got weight-loss surgery in the series’s first season. When Tammy Slaton got weight-loss surgery in season 4, she leaned on her sister for support. So, what made Amy want to leap into the unknown and get the surgery? Here’s what she revealed in the new season.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5 star Amy Slaton explained why she initially got weight-loss surgery

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 star Amy Slaton has a much different life now than when the series began. Amy now has two young children, Gage and Glenn, with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman. Michael and Amy eloped in 2017, and while they appeared to have a loving relationship initially, Amy explained that Michael doesn’t pull his weight when it comes to helping with their kids.

A clip from the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters shared by E! News shows Amy and Tammy Slaton destroying glassware in a “rage room.” The room allows Amy to express her frustrations regarding Michael and their failing marriage. At one point, Amy breaks down in tears while smashing furniture. And she talks about her reason behind getting weight-loss surgery years ago. For Amy, it all has to do with her children and starting a family of her own.

“For a long time, I didn’t think anything was possible,” Amy says through tears. “I didn’t think I was gonna get married; I didn’t think I was gonna have kids. But that’s something I wanted. I’m the one who went through weight-loss surgery to have my babies. I’m the one that made my family a family. I’m the one that fought tooth and nail for my babies.”

She said she wasn’t focused on weight loss at the end of 2023

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 exposes Amy Slaton’s struggles at home. She feels unsupported by her husband, Michael Halterman, when caring for their two young children. In December 2023, she exclusively spoke to People about prioritizing her mental health and parenting instead of weight loss.

“You can’t have weight loss without mental health,” she explained.

Amy noted that she received a bipolar diagnosis and sought help through therapy. While she was initially resistant to therapy, she notes that it’s helped her. In addition to therapy, she takes medication to help her with her mental health.

“It’s a relief to know that I’m not crazy,” the reality star added. “It was something totally different. I’m not just snapping because I’m snapping. I’m snapping because I’m bipolar.”

Amy Slaton joked that she’s ‘thick in all the wrong places’

While Amy Slaton is prioritizing her mental health over weight loss moving forward, she joked in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 about wanting to lose more weight. A scene between Amy, Tammy Slaton, and their other siblings shows Amy discussing her body.

“I’m thick in all the wrong places,” Amy jokes. “I need to put some of this belly in my a**.”

“B****, I’ll just give you some of mine,” Tammy adds.

“I got my own excess skin to work with, honey,” Amy says through laughter.

The sisters continue to joke about Amy’s body while speaking to the cameras. “B****, you got no-a**-at-all syndrome,” Tammy says.

Chris Combs gets in on the joke, too. “You kinda look like you got old-man syndrome,” Chris tells Amy. “Whatever they had their a** moves around to the front of their bellies.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.