TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s incredible progress after weight-loss surgery. In season 4, Tammy entered rehab at her highest weight — over 700 pounds. She was told that she could receive approval for weight-loss surgery if she lost enough weight beforehand, and she successfully did so. A new clip from season 5 shows her at her lowest weight since she was a teenager.

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton at her lowest weight since she was 15

Tammy Slaton continues to make incredible progress in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 after weight-loss surgery. In season 4, fans watched Tammy struggle to come to terms with her health as she entered rehab. Now that she’s out of rehab, she has a fresh, positive perspective on life that her family loves to see.

A TLC clip posted to Instagram shows Tammy celebrating her continuous weight loss. She stepped on the scale and saw she weighed 420 pounds, nearly 300 pounds under her highest weight.

“I was so worried about the number, but in six months, I lost over 100 pounds,” Tammy told the cameras. “The last time I weighed this low, I was, like, 15, 16. It’s mind-blowing. Like, I freaking really did this.”

While Tammy is celebrating her current victory, she’s not finished yet. In another clip from the network, she revealed she wanted to lose another 100 pounds to attain her other life goals.

“My mobility is so much better now than it used to be,” Tammy stated. “But, I still have 100 pounds to lose. I’ve already got so much energy. I can’t imagine being 100 pounds lighter. I’m a brand new person. And I feel great, like, I want to live, I want to travel.”

Tammy and Amy Slaton said they had unhealthy diets as children

Tammy and Amy Slaton opened up about their childhoods around the time of the 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 premiere. The Slaton sisters revealed that they grew up without healthy diets, as they were often left to their own devices when cooking meals.

“I’ve always had a weight issue,” Tammy told People in December 2023. “I was born 9 lbs. 10 oz., and then I just kept gaining.”

Amy added, “Our whole family’s big,” commenting that genetics likely plays a role. “Mom was always at work, so we had to learn how to cook and stuff for ourselves,” she continued. “And at 10 and 11, you really couldn’t prepare healthy food and stuff.”

Tammy said the microwave was her “best friend” as a kid. “Ramen noodles, bowls of soup, things that were quick and easy — stuff that adds on carbs.”

When Tammy and Amy’s grandmother died in 1999, their health took a turn for the worse. “[We] took it hard and turned to food for comfort,” Tammy said.

“I started eating my feelings,” Amy added.

The whole family tries Zumba in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 5

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 shows Tammy Slaton’s success post-surgery. And it also shows the whole family trying new, inventive ways to get exercise and lose weight. A clip from TLC posted to Instagram shows Tammy, Amy Slaton, Chris Combs, Brittany Combs, Misty Wentworth, and Amanda Halterman heading to the exercise class.

“Now that we’ve all had weight-loss surgery, we all have to stay on track,” Chris tells the camera. “My lovely wife suggested Zumba. So, we are all here and we are all working on our beach bodies, getting ready to go to Pensacola.”

Amanda expressed feeling happily surprised by Tammy’s performance. “I was definitely surprised with Tammy,” she said. “She’s standing there and she’s out of her chair moving. She was just shaking her groove thang.”

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 5 airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

