'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton opened up about why she's not allowed to change her hair while filming the TLC reality show.

Tammy Slaton of 1000-lb Sisters has a whole new look since getting weight loss surgery and losing hundreds of pounds. But there’s one thing the slimmed-down TLC star can’t do: cut her hair.

Tammy Slaton isn’t allowed to change her hair while filming

Since undergoing her physical transformation, Tammy has been embracing new looks and occasionally even modeling her fresh styles on social media. But when one fan recently asked whether she’d consider changing her hairstyle, Tammy said that was unlikely to happen anytime soon.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but when you’re doing a reality show, you can’t cut your hair or color it,” she shared in a TikTok video. “You’re not supposed to do any outside changes to your body. Like, I can’t get a tattoo or a nose piercing. I wasn’t even supposed to get my ears pierced.”

The filming rules apply to the entire 1000-lb Sisters cast, including Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton, who likes to make a statement with her brightly colored hair. Her locks are currently a teal shade, but they’ve been purple in the past. If she wants to switch it up again, she has to wait until there’s a break in filming 1000-lb Sisters.

“The only way [Amy] can change her hair color again is if it’s between seasons or on camera. Because they might need to go back and get what they call a pick-up scene,” Tammy explained. “And if I change my hair, it’s not going to match. So, I would have to, like, do the whole scene again. And we ain’t about that.”

The ‘1000-lb Sisters’ also addressed her rumored weight gain

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

In another TikTok video, Tammy also addressed questions about whether she’d regained some of the weight she’d lost. She firmly denied putting on additional pounds.

“I haven’t gained any weight. It was the way the camera was angled,” she said.

Tammy commented on how frustrating it was when people didn’t believe she had the willpower to stay healthy. When one person criticized businesses that send the 1000-lb Sisters cast member gifts of sweet treats, Tammy pointed out that other people weren’t responsible for her weight.

“It’s up to me to push the candy away and not eat it,” she said.

“I am losing weight. I’m still losing weight … where’s the faith? Where’s the trust?” she went on to say.

Candy, cookies, and cake just don’t hold as much appeal for Tammy as they once did, she added.

“I know it’s hard to believe, but I seriously do not eat that stuff that much,” she shared. “Not anymore.”

The season finale of 1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

