‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Begs Her Family to Let Her Leave Rehab

Tammy Slaton is facing off with her family. The 1000-lb Sisters star is still living in a rehab facility in Ohio following her weight loss surgery. But she’s desperate to return home to Kentucky. The problem? She needs round-the-clock care and her siblings don’t think they can provide it. When they break that news to Tammy, it leads to a major meltdown for the reality star.

Chris Combs worries about Tammy’s health in clip from the next episode of ‘1000-lb Sisters’

The family is struggling to figure out what to do after Tammy gets an infection in rehab. Tune in to #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/wcWsI8yzBm — TLC Network (@TLC) March 7, 2023

In a clip (via Twitter) from the March 7 episode of 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy’s siblings discuss her desire to leave rehab. They’re concerned that they can’t provide the level of 24-hour care she needs, especially because she still has a tracheostomy tube, which leaves her prone to infection.

“She still got the bacterial infection in a facility,” Tammy’s brother Chris Combs points out. “So if she can get one there she can definitely get one at home.”

But Tammy has been adamant about her desire to leave rehab.

“The b**** has been blowing the phone up,” Chris says in a confessional. “Begging, ranting, raving, pleading for us to come get her. Tammy’s being the most persistent person on coming home that I’ve ever seen her be on anything. If this b**** had acted this way on a diet, we would of never been here.”

Tammy Slaton lashes out after her family refuses to pick her up for rehab

Tammy from ‘1000-lb Sisters’ | TLC via YouTube

Ultimately, the siblings agree that they don’t have the resources to care for Tammy at home. When they break the news to her sister, she doesn’t take it well.

“Nobody here is trained to take care of you 24 hours a day or is able to,” Chris tells Tammy on a video call. However, if she really wants to be closer to family, they can find a facility in Kentucky.

“I don’t give a s***,” Tammy replies. “I am not staying here. I’m not staying in another f***ing facility.”

“Tammy, I don’t think you have much of a choice right now,” Chris says.

Tammy continues to rant at her family, saying that she can care for herself and that she doesn’t want people “up her a**.”

“Why are you being so hateful with the people that love you the most?” her sister Amanda Halterman asks.

Amy Slaton fears her sister could develop sepsis if she’s not careful

During the call with her family, Tammy’s emotions boil over.

“You f***ing come here and be a resident,” she yells. “Y’all try doing this. It’s not f***ing fun. It’s not easy.”

The TLC star goes on to say that if her family doesn’t come to pick her up, she’ll check herself out of the rehab facility.

Tammy’s sister Amy Slaton appears to be at the end of the rope with her sibling.

“If she signs herself out, there ain’t no…. Like, where are you going to go? Like, who’s gonna pick you up?” she says in an interview.

“How the f*** are you gonna help somebody that don’t even want to help themselves?” she adds. “She’d rather live on the street than be in a nursing home … Hello! You want to sit on the side of the street? Your trach’s gonna get more infected, then you’ll get sepsis and die.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.