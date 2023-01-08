‘1000-lb Sisters’: Tammy Slaton’s Family Has ‘A Lot of Concerns’ About Her Relationship With Caleb Willingham

Tammy Slaton has a new man in her life. The star of TLC’s 1000-lb Sisters has found love with Caleb Willingham. But when she breaks her happy news to her family, it doesn’t go as she hopes. Given her rocky dating history, Tammy’s siblings are understandably skeptical of Caleb’s intentions with their sister.

Tammy of ‘1000-lb Sisters’ found love in rehab

At the end of 1000-lb Sisters Season 3, Tammy made the potentially life-changing decision to check herself back into rehab to deal with her weight issues. While she’s had a rocky road since – including a health scare that landed her in the hospital — the stay in the Ohio facility had a silver lining. While there, Tammy connected with another resident, a man named Caleb Willingham. The two fell in love and married in November 2022.

The upcoming season of 1000-lb Sisters will chronicle Tammy and Caleb’s budding romance.

“I have started talking to someone here in rehab,” Tammy says in a teaser (via YouTube) for the show’s fourth season, which premieres Jan 17.

Amy Slaton and the rest of Tammy’s family have questions about her new relationship

Tammy and Caleb in ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Tammy can’t wait to let her family know about her new relationship. But her sisters Amy and Amanda worry Tammy and Caleb might be moving too fast.

“How long have you known this man?” Amy asks her sister. She goes on to worry that Tammy might be falling back into old bad habits.

“Tammy being in a bad relationship again is like going back into her old ways,” Amy tells a producer.

Meanwhile, Amanda fears that Caleb might not have her sister’s best interest at heart.

“I don’t know what his intentions are, and Tammy is head over heels for him,” her sister Amanda said. “But I have a lot of concerns. Why rush into anything? There’s no need for that.”

Tammy Slaton has been in toxic relationships in the past

Amy and Amanda’s fears aren’t without merit. Tammy has been in some toxic relationships in the past. In 2021, she announced she was dating a man named Jerry Sykes. But it soon came out that Jerry had a wife, and the relationship ended.

Later, Tammy started dating a man named Phillip, aka “thebbwking.” He made his preference for larger women clear, and Tammy’s family worried that he’d stand in the way of her weight loss goals. Her brother-in-law Chris thought Phil wasn’t interested in Tammy as a person.

​​“He don’t like Tammy he’s got a fetish,” he said on an episode of 1000-lb Sisters Season 3.

When the pair split, her family expressed their relief.

“Tammy told me she broke up with Phil, and I’m like, about damn time,” Amy said. “Now you need to work on yourself. Tammy don’t need somebody that wants her to be a glutton.”

1000-lb Sisters Season 4 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

